The 5 NHL Restricted Free Agents That Could Be Traded This Offseason

The 5 NHL Restricted Free Agents That Could Be Traded This OffseasonJune 25, 2023
With the NHL offseason in full swing, hockey fans are focused on the upcoming NHL Draft and the start of the free-agent market on July 1. This is also the time of year when the trade market returns to life after months of inactivity following the March trade deadline.
Trade activity kicked off earlier this month with the Philadelphia Flyers shipping defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets via the Los Angeles Kings, the Jackets acquiring blueliner Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils, and the Dallas Stars shipping forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Colorado Avalanche.
Business continued this weekend with the Nashville Predators trading center Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Alexander Galchenyuk. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings made a cost-cutting move by shipping defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2024 second-round draft pick.
Several noteworthy players have turned up in trade rumors in recent weeks. Among the notables on our NHL Trade Big Board include Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois and Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat.
What those two have in common is they are restricted free agents this summer. Teams usually don't put such players on the trade block as they still retain their rights once the free-agent period begins on July 1. They continue to negotiate with their RFAs until signing them to a new contract before the start of the new season.
However, Dubois and DeBrincat have indicated their disinterest in signing new contracts with their current clubs. With both players a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility, their respective teams are gauging their value in the trade market.
Dubois and DeBrincat are among five restricted free agents who could be traded this summer. We'll examine the reasons why as well as potential destinations for each.
Alexis Lafrenière, New York Rangers
Sitting in the last spot in our June NHL Trade Big Board, Alexis Lafrenière became the subject of trade speculation after his New York Rangers were eliminated from the opening round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Lafrenière, 21, is completing his three-year entry-level contract and can become a restricted free agent on July 1. Unlike the others on this list, he lacks arbitration rights. Nevertheless, he'll be seeking a raise over his $925,000 annual salary cap hit. The Rangers, however, have limited cap space and must also re-sign RFA defenseman K'Andre Miller.
Chosen first-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Rangers, Lafrenière struggled to reach expectations as an offensive forward. A scoring star in Canadian junior hockey as a left winger, the Rangers have had little success turning him into a right wing.
Lafrenière won't get an opportunity to become a regular on the Ranger's scoring lines with veterans Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin filling those left-wing positions. That's what made him the subject of trade rumors, including reports of the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks having previously looked into acquiring him.
The Rangers hiring Peter Laviolette as head coach could dampen that trade speculation. During his introductory press conference on June 20, Laviolette cited the importance of giving his new club's young player a chance to develop.
Laviolette's comments suggest there's a low probability of the Rangers trading Lafrenière. Nevertheless, we won't fully dismiss that option. There's always a chance that a rival club could make an irresistible offer.
Ross Colton, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning enter another offseason facing a salary-cap crunch. With $83.1 million invested in 17 active roster players for 2023-24, they bumping against the $83.5 million cap.
They'll garner $6.9 million in cap relief with permanently sidelined defenseman Brent Seabrook on long-term injury reserve. Nevertheless, it still won't leave much room to re-sign or replace their free agents.
Since 2021, the Lightning's limited cap space has forced them to trade away Barclay Goodrow, Tyler Johnston, and Ryan McDonagh in cost-cutting moves. This summer, it could be Ross Colton who hits the trade block.
Colton, 26, is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Coming off his third season with the Lightning, he's a versatile forward who can play center and left wing. Colton helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2021 and reach the 2022 Cup Final.
On June 16, Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo A. Encina speculated Colton might become the odd man out if there's a chance they can re-sign pending UFA winger Alex Killorn. He cited Evolving Hockey estimating Colton is in line for a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.4 million, making him a luxury for the cap-strapped Lightning.
Colton's youth, versatility and playoff experience would make him an invaluable addition for contenders in need of checking line depth. The Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins could come calling.
Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils signed one of their notable restricted free agents by inking winger Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract on June 15. They're currently in contract negotiations with Timo Meier on an eight-year deal.
Bratt's deal and their three-year extension for Erik Haula left the Devils with $23.3 million in salary-cap space for 2023-24 with 14 active roster players under contract. Meier's new contract will take another big bite out of that, leaving little room to re-sign their remaining free agents such as Yegor Sharangovich.
A middle-six forward who can play center or either wing, the 25-year-old Sharangovich is a year removed from a career-best 24 goals and 46 points in 2021-22. However, his production fell to 13 goals and 30 points in 75 games this season as he was dropped to the third line. He's completing a two-year, $4 million contract and holds arbitration rights.
On June 16, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the Devils were getting lots of calls about Sharangovich. He speculated that the winger's arbitration status could put him in a place where he no longer fits within the Devils' cap puzzle.
Sharangovich could be an affordable addition for clubs seeking middle-six forward depth. Colorado Hockey Now's Evan Rawal believes the Avalanche could be interested, citing their previous acquisitions of players such as Andre Burakovsky, Devon Toews and Alexandar Georgiev from cap-strapped clubs or those in need of a change of scenery.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets
Turning 25 on June 24, Pierre-Luc Dubois could soon be celebrating in a new NHL city. The Winnipeg Jets center is expected to be on the move after informing the Jets that he's not inclined to sign a contract extension. His agent is willing to work with the club in helping them find a suitable trade partner.
Dubois sits third on our June NHL Trade Big Board. A restricted free agent with arbitration rights, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. The Jets likely prefer a sign-and-trade scenario where he signs a long-term extension with his new club, thus ensuring they'll get a better return for him.
A big, versatile two-way forward who can play center or wing, the 6'4", 214-pound Dubois has scored at least 20 goals four times and 60 points three times in his six NHL seasons. That includes his career-best 67 points in 2022-23.
The Montreal Canadiens have been linked to Dubois since his agent made comments last summer about his client's interest in one day playing for the Habs. However, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on June 20 that the Canadiens won't be pressured into a trade and are content to wait until next summer when Dubois becomes a UFA.
Dreger also mentioned the Los Angeles Kings as a possible suitor, but they have limited salary-cap space for 2023-24. On June 15, The Athletic's Eric Stephens indicated the Dubois camp could seek a long-term contract that averages out to $9 million annually. Add in the cost of acquiring the big center and that could put the Kings out of the running.
Other teams could be looking into acquiring Dubois, perhaps leading up to the draft later this week. If no suitable trade can be found, he and the Jets could face awkward contract negotiations for next season.
Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators
Sitting second on our June NHL Trade Big Board, it appears only a matter of time until Alex DeBrincat is on the move. Acquired by the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2022 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old winger could be shipped out by the conclusion of this year's draft later this week.
The recent purchase of the Senators by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer raised speculation over potential changes he might bring to the club. However, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported on June 14 that it could take months until the sale of the club is completed. That won't affect the offseason plans of current general manager Pierre Dorion.
Among Dorion's plans is finding a suitable trade partner for DeBrincat. He lacks no-trade protection but Garrioch reported his agent submitted a list of preferred trade destinations to Dorion. The Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are believed to be on that list.
DeBrincat was to receive a $9 million qualifying offer from the Senators but they instead filed for salary arbitration. Garrioch reported he cannot sign the qualifying offer and cannot receive an offer sheet from a rival club. If they fail to reach an agreement on a contract, the arbitration award on a one-year contract is 85 percent ($7.65 million) of the qualifying offer.
TSN's Chris Johnston believes this move sets the clock toward moving DeBrincat before the arbitration period from late July to early August. He believes they'll try to trade him well before then. After that, DeBrincat can negotiate a contract with his new club.
Salary info and line combinations via Cap Friendly.