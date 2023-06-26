MLB Mock Draft 2023: Predictions for 1st-Round Picks, College World Series Edition

0 of 10

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The college baseball season will come to a close on Monday night when the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators face off in the decisive Game 3 of this year's College World Series, but for most of the amateur baseball world, the focus has already turned to the upcoming MLB draft.

This year's event will again be held during the MLB All-Star break, with the first round kicking off on July 9.

The 2023 draft class is headlined by LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, who have long been expected to go 1-2 in the draft. Behind them is a deep class of college hitters and high school middle infielders, and there could be only a handful of pitchers chosen in the first round.

We published our first 2023 mock draft on Dec. 22 and that was followed by updates on May 10 and June 9. Now it's time for another attempt at projecting how this year's talent grab will unfold when the clock starts ticking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 1 overall on July 9.

Ahead, you'll find full analysis for each of the 28 first-round picks, as well as quick-hit selections for the Compensation Round and the Competitive Balance Round A for a total of 39 projected picks.

Note: The New York Mets (No. 32 overall) and Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 36 overall) both had their first selection moved back 10 spots as a result of luxury-tax penalties, so they will not have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.