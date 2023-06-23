NBA Rumors: Scoot Henderson Trade Doesn't Interest Blazers amid Damian Lillard Buzz

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers has yet to be determined. Scoot Henderson's, on the other hand, seems to be secure as he hopes to one day become the face of the franchise.

And the organization has no interest in dealing away the No. 3 overall pick, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"As of right now, all signs point to Scoot Henderson being there," Charania reported. "I'm told several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, reached out and Portland showed no interest in moving him."

Lillard will decide whether he wants to stay with the organization after seeing how Portland handles free agency, since he wants to play on a veteran team that can help him contend as soon as possible.

