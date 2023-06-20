Damian Lillard Rumors: Blazers Star 'Unequivocally' Hasn't Changed Mind on No. 3 Pick

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Superstar guard Damian Lillard reportedly prefers that the Portland Trail Blazers make a splashy trade rather than use the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft to add a rookie.

Appearing Tuesday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Lillard remains steadfast in his desire for the Blazers to bring in some veteran help:

"So I checked in on the Lillard side of things, about whether or not there had been a change of heart there, and I was told, unequivocally, 'No.' Dame does not want a youth movement, he wants to play with veterans, he wants the team to upgrade fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him now.

"So I would just say, there's some nuance here. They don't have to get veterans only by trading the No. 3 pick, they could do it other ways. Having said that, if the Blazers don't like what they're offered, and they use this pick on one of the young players, you're potentially causing a bit of an issue there with Dame Lillard, so keep an eye on that on Thursday night."

If Portland can't get a deal done and decides to make a pick at No. 3, forward Brandon Miller and guard Scoot Henderson are the likeliest selections.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and will almost certainly use the No. 1 pick to select French star Victor Wembanyama, considered by many to be one of the top prospects in years.

There is more drama with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and the Blazers at No. 3. Henderson of the G League Ignite, Miller of Alabama and twins Ausar and Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite are among the best players available and should all be drafted early on Thursday.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman provided a full breakdown in his latest mock draft.

