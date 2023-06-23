X

    Celtics Fans Praise Jordan Walsh as 'Next Marcus Smart' After 2023 NBA Draft Pick

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    Arkansas's Jordan Walsh during second half of a first-round college basketball game against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    After a bunch of wheeling and dealing, the Boston Celtics have selected former Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft.

    The Celtics originally acquired the 25th pick from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the three-team trade that landed Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards and sent defensive specialist Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

    However, Boston sent that pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the 31st pick and later flipped that selection for Nos. 34 and 39 from the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics then sent the No. 34 pick to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 38 pick and a future second-round selection. The 39th pick was used to select former Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye, but he was traded for a future second-round pick.

    Walsh joins a Celtics team that has been one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference for the past few years led by the star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Walsh was known for his prowess as a wing defender during his lone season at Arkansas.

    Fans on Twitter were excited about adding another defensive ace after the departure of Smart:

    Jeremy Guerin @JeremyCGuerin

    Celtics got the next Marcus Smart in Jordan Walsh. <br><br>Dude's full of grit.

    Dustin Ennis @dustin_ennis_

    Celtics replaced Marcus Smart with another Marcus smart-type in Jordan Walsh

    MIA Sports House @Sports_OT_House

    Jordan Walsh is the best defensive player in the draft outside of Wemby this dude was lockdown at Arkansas. Great replacement for Smart. <a href="https://t.co/og9G5qAuMT">https://t.co/og9G5qAuMT</a>

    The Cooler @The__Cooler

    The Boston Celtics just traded away Marcus Smart, and Drafted potential defensive stopper, Jordan Walsh. <br><br>Great pick.

    Coach Johnson @CodyJohnsonBB

    Jordan Walsh can grow into the Marcus Smart role on defense for Boston.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    BOS flips 35 pick for 25 in Porzingis-Smart deal <br><br>Then C's flip 25 to DET for 31 &amp; 2 future 2nds <br><br>Then C's flip 31 to CHA for 34 &amp; 39 <br><br>Then C's flip 34 to SAC for 38 &amp; a future 2nd <br><br>C's get Jordan Walsh at 38, trade 39 for a future 2nd<br><br>C's end w/ Walsh &amp; 4 future 2nds

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    So, Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis, Jordan Walsh and approximately 87 second-round picks.

    Jacob LeRea @jacob_lerea

    I like Jordan Walsh. Absurd wingspan, moves his feet well, great downhill, plays hard and smart, plus is a good playmaker.

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    Jordan Walsh can be a Smart-like irritant. I like it.

    Is That Steven Brimley!!!??? @UnbiasedFanBrim

    Jordan Walsh taking Marcus Smart place

    Adding Walsh continues a strong offseason for a Boston team hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat after a hard-fought seven-game series.