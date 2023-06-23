Celtics Fans Praise Jordan Walsh as 'Next Marcus Smart' After 2023 NBA Draft Pick

AP Photo/Morry Gash

After a bunch of wheeling and dealing, the Boston Celtics have selected former Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft.

The Celtics originally acquired the 25th pick from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the three-team trade that landed Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards and sent defensive specialist Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

However, Boston sent that pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the 31st pick and later flipped that selection for Nos. 34 and 39 from the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics then sent the No. 34 pick to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 38 pick and a future second-round selection. The 39th pick was used to select former Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye, but he was traded for a future second-round pick.

Walsh joins a Celtics team that has been one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference for the past few years led by the star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Walsh was known for his prowess as a wing defender during his lone season at Arkansas.

Fans on Twitter were excited about adding another defensive ace after the departure of Smart:

Adding Walsh continues a strong offseason for a Boston team hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat after a hard-fought seven-game series.