Ausar Thompson Draws Rave Reviews from Pistons Fans During 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Detroit Pistons have landed one of the most athletic players in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft, selecting Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick.

Ausar Thompson joins his brother Amen Thompson, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets fourth overall, as the first pair of brothers to be selected in the top five of an NBA draft in the same year.

The Pistons have a promising young core led by 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey and 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, who will be returning from a broken leg that limited him to 12 games this past season. Adding Thompson on the wing secures another strong cornerstone amid Detroit's ongoing rebuild.

Under new head coach Monty Williams, the Pistons have a bright future once they put it all together.

Fans on Twitter were excited about the addition of Thompson to an already impressive young group in Detroit:

Thompson is a do-it-all forward who has the potential to be a two-way star in the NBA. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in his pre-draft evaluation that he "projects as more of a scoring wing and secondary playmaker" than his brother.

Thompson will be a big part of helping Detroit return to prominence in the coming years.