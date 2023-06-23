X

    Ausar Thompson Draws Rave Reviews from Pistons Fans During 2023 NBA Draft

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    Ausar Thompson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    The Detroit Pistons have landed one of the most athletic players in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft, selecting Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick.

    Ausar Thompson joins his brother Amen Thompson, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets fourth overall, as the first pair of brothers to be selected in the top five of an NBA draft in the same year.

    The Pistons have a promising young core led by 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey and 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, who will be returning from a broken leg that limited him to 12 games this past season. Adding Thompson on the wing secures another strong cornerstone amid Detroit's ongoing rebuild.

    Under new head coach Monty Williams, the Pistons have a bright future once they put it all together.

    Fans on Twitter were excited about the addition of Thompson to an already impressive young group in Detroit:

    PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts

    Ausar Thompson's ceiling is INSANE<br><br>Athletic, defensive instincts, great playmaker and if the shot is serviceable, STUD

    Brandon Dent | @WoodwardSports #DetroitKoolAid @DetroitKoolAid

    Ausar Thompson is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> pick at #5!!<br><br>I believe he adds star potential to the core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. <br><br>I believe this is the home run.

    WadsworthReportNBA @wadsworthreport

    Pick #5- Pistons- Ausar Thompson<br><br>Solid athlete who improved from 3 as the season went on. I love his D. He can switch 1-4. Has all star upside if he can continue to improve from 3. <br><br>The definition of an elite glue guy. I like his fit next to Cade and Ivey.

    Zach Cecil @zachcecil7721

    Monty Williams is going to love Ausar Thompson! He's giving me Mikal vibes tbh

    Crusty Ruffles @crustyruffles

    Ausar has CRAZY potential. I'm super excited to see what he can do! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a>

    King Esquire 🖤 @BrotherMan24_

    Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson together is going to be good.

    Sully @bigsullyt

    AUSAR THOMPSON BABBBYYY

    Elorm @thebadgg

    monty williams x ausar thompson going to be crazy

    K ɪ ʀ ᴏ s 🎮 @Q_Mustafaa

    Ausar Thompson gonna be so nasty for the Pistons man, PLAY-IN INBOUND

    Pete_Salveson @SixersRANK

    Cade Cunningham, Jadey Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren seems like it's maybe something?

    Zach @zg5

    Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson is a nice young core for Detroit

    Baron Cutler @BaronCutler

    Ausar Thompson is going to fit right in with the Pistons squad and mentality. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a>

    Siddharth @SiddharthNBA

    Ivey - Cunningham - Ausar Thompson - Duren is a very nascent, cohesive core

    GBD @GoBlueDET

    Cade Cunningham<br>Jaden Ivey<br>James Wiseman<br>Killian Hayes<br>Jalen Duren<br>Ausar Thompson<br><br>🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    RENT DUE @RentDueGaming

    Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham on the same team seems filthy on paper

    Thompson is a do-it-all forward who has the potential to be a two-way star in the NBA. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in his pre-draft evaluation that he "projects as more of a scoring wing and secondary playmaker" than his brother.

    Thompson will be a big part of helping Detroit return to prominence in the coming years.