B/R's Final Scouting Report on Amen and Ausar Thompson

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Lottery teams have been debating Overtime Elite's Amen and Ausar Thompson, twins with similar athletic gifts, measurements, skill sets, weaknesses and pathways to NBA stardom.

They've worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are picking No. 3, and they'll warrant strong consideration from the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz in the Nos. 4-9 range.

But because of Overtime's newer setting and NBA teams' lack of familiarity scouting it, there has been some wavering confidence in their evaluations compared to those college or even G League Ignite players.

And there seems to be a slight divide among NBA teams deciding which brother is the more appealing prospect. It may ultimately come down to team fit and identifying some hidden differences in each prospect's game.

Measurements and Athletic Gifts

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Both prospects stack up with the NBA's most complete athletes when it comes to quickness, bounce, coordination and elasticity. Amen uses his athleticism more effectively for blowing by, getting to spots and finishing, while Ausar had more defensive highlights.

Regardless, both use their first steps, shiftiness and elevation for easy baskets, creation and shot-contesting.

In terms of measurements, they're almost identical, with the only noteworthy difference being Ausar's bigger hands.

Hands: (Length, Width)

Amen: 8.5", 8.5"

Ausar: 8.75", 9.25"

Height (without shoes)

Amen: 6'5.75"

Ausar: 6'5.75"

Weight

Amen: 214 lbs

Ausar: 218 lbs

Wingspan

Amen: 7'0"

Ausar: 7'0"

Positional size, length, foot speed, quick hands and springs hint at huge defensive upside for both brothers.

Built to defend ball-handlers and wings, Amen and Ausar will be difficult to escape and separate from in one-on-one situations.

They could both cut down on the gambling, and they could concentrate more on defending lower in a stance. But defense figures to drive a good portion of their value, prop up their floors and create some cushion in case their offensive games don't seamlessly translate.

Comparing Playmaking, Styles

Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite via AP

Amen's tape shows a more cerebral, instinctive facilitator and passer, particularly in transition and ball-screen situations.

His manipulation and reads as a pick-and-roll ball-handler showcase superior playmaking instincts compared to Ausar. Using gravity to suck in defenders, one-handed deliveries off the dribble and court vision to see the other side of the floor, Amen possesses the type of elusiveness, IQ and distributing skill to rank with the NBA's assist leaders.

Ausar offers similar playmaking off his ball-handling and passing skill. There isn't much Amen can do that Ausar can't in terms of setting up teammates. Ausar is just wired more to shot-hunt and score with extra perimeter shot-making skill and confidence.

Projecting roles, Amen will operate more as a point guard and primary ball-handler. Ausar, who took 49 more threes during his time at Overtime, projects as more of a scoring wing and secondary playmaker.

Comparing Shot-Making

Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite via AP

Ausar's shot selection aligns more with an NBA scoring wing's compared to Amen's.

Ausar made 49 threes to Amen's 29 since arriving at Overtime. Converting 15-of-39 threes during Overtime's playoffs highlighted Ausar's ability to heat up around the perimeter once his confidence started pumping. Amen played 20 games and finished nine of them without a three-point make.

Ausar spent more time rising into mid-range jumpers, while Amen was mostly about creating layup, runner and short-range touch attempts.

It's understandable why certain teams may be more comfortable projecting Ausar to the NBA, considering it's more realistic to picture his jump developing into a threat. However, Ausar does have some creation and shot selection issues, as he's still reliant on simply rising higher than his defender, and he has some catch-and-hold habits that negatively affect his rhythm.

Neither have the cleanest form, but Amen's mechanics have more moving parts. There will be an understanding and belief from the team that drafts him that he's poised to be an outlier, non-shooting star.

Finishing

Amen eases concerns over his lack of shooting with more nuanced finishes and short-range touch. He does a better job of picking his spots and showing patience, which ultimately leads to high-percentage layups and runners.

Amen was more efficient in the paint. Some of that had to do with having better timing and floaters. He shot 62.9 percent inside the arc, compared to Ausar's 54.5 percent. Still, both players have the ability to explode above the cylinder or convert acrobatically.

Regardless, they each possess exciting finishing potential fueled by wild hang time that allows for adjustments, plus coordination to alter layups mid-air.

Best Fits

Amen

With the idea that Amen will operate more as a facilitator, the Houston Rockets would make sense as a landing spot. His passing and defense would seemingly fit well alongside Jalen Green's self-creation and shooting, although Houston signing James Harden would force Amen to play more off the ball and away from his strengths.

Orlando's need for shooting makes it difficult to love Amen's fit with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. But he does offer more upside than any Orlando guard, which could be enough for the Magic to commit if he falls to No. 6.

It's worth imaging a backcourt in Indiana with Amen's rim pressure and defense next to Tyrese Halburton's combo-guard versatility. And the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz would presumably love to add Amen's ability to create advantages at the point of attack.

Ausar

The Detroit Pistons could use Ausar's athleticism on the wing. He'd be able to play to his strengths early as a transition scorer and off-ball play-finisher, with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey handling the creation workload.

He'd also form an exciting wing duo with Bennedict Mathurin in Indiana, while Haliburton should also help make the game and transition easier than most point guards on other lottery teams.

Following the Bradley Beal trade, Ausar would receive plenty of freedom to play through mistakes, experiment with creation and build his shooting confidence in Washington. He'd also give the Utah Jazz a needed injection of explosiveness next to Lauri Markkanen.

With Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, Ausar could take it slower, play off two elite creators and let his athletic ability carry his offense as a rookie.