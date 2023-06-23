Chris Paul Spoke to Steph Curry, 'Excited' to Join Warriors After Wizards Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two of the greatest point point guards of this generation are set to team up, with Chris Paul headed to the Golden State Warriors and joining Stephen Curry.

The Warriors and Washington Wizards agreed to the trade on Thursday, per multiple reports, in the latest blockbuster move of the offseason.

The two stars have had three postseason battles over the years during Paul's stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. But now, they will work together to try to bring another title to the Bay Area.

And Paul can't wait to get it going.

"Excited," Paul said when he was asked about his feeling about the trade. "I've got that question I don't know how many times already. So, I'm really excited."

Paul also added that he's had a good conversation with Curry already.

Paul was originally dealt to the Wizards from the Phoenix Suns as part of the package that sent Bradley Beal to the Valley and join the elite duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

But it was never expected that the 12-time All-Star would remain in the nation's capital for long as the Wizards were always looking to send Paul to a contender as long as they got decent value back for him.

Now, he's set to be the best backup point guard in the entire league next season on one of the best rosters that will once again have championship aspirations thrust upon them.

Paul is still in search of his first NBA title and joins a squad filled to the brim with that type of experience, having won four titles in the last eight seasons, most of them at his expense.

He was a part of those Houston Rocket teams along with James Harden that lost to the Warriors in back-to-back season in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Paul is coming off one of the rougher statistical campaigns of his career as he averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game to go along with 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games. But he'll have a much lighter work load in Golden State with Curry set to undertake the majority of the ball handling responsibility and giving Paul an opportunity to anchor that second unit.