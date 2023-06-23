Buy or Sell Post-NBA Draft Trade Rumors and Buzz

Buy or Sell Post-NBA Draft Trade Rumors and BuzzJune 23, 2023
The 2023 NBA draft is officially done, which means all offseason attention can now be shifted to free agency and trade season.
With all 58 picks made, we now have some clarity about Zion Williamson's potential availability, the Portland Trail Blazers' plans for Scoot Henderson, the New York Knicks' next potential trade target and more.
It's time to buy or sell the latest NBA offseason rumors in this post-draft edition.
Pelicans Never Offered Zion Williamson in Any Trade
Zion Williamson was a hot name in trade talks leading up to the draft, with rumors of the New Orleans Pelicans potentially parting with one of their franchise stars in the hopes of moving up to select Scoot Henderson.
This never came to be, as Williamson remains in a Pelicans jersey and New Orleans stayed at No. 14 overall, selecting UConn guard Jordan Hawkins.
"I did not find a general manager in the league who told me they were offered Zion Williamson in any trade talks here in recent weeks," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the draft broadcast. "Now, New Orleans did try to package this No. 14 pick and some other future assets to move up in the draft. They were unable to do so. But Zion Williamson has been in the Pelicans practice facility more this offseason than in recent years. Listen, he only played 29 games last season, dominant when he was on the floor. This is an organization that so far remains committed to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram."
No player in the NBA may have a more difficult trade value to try to decipher than Williamson, a bulldozer with the footwork of a ballerino when he's on the floor.
New Orleans had other assets to try to use to move up, including future first-round picks coming from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks and other young players such as Trey Murphy III and Dyson Daniels. Using Williamson or Ingram was likely a last resort.
Williamson, 22, is safe for now, although another injury could severely tank his trade value. The Pelicans continue to play with fire, all while hoping for the best from a player who is, arguably, a top-10 talent in the rare time he steps on the court.
Buy or Sell: Buy, although this could change as the offseason marches on.
Knicks, Clippers Have Talked Paul George Deal
After failing to land Donovan Mitchell last offseason and coming off a playoff run where they shot under 30 percent from three, the New York Knicks may be motivated to go star shopping for a floor-spacing wing this summer.
According to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner, "the Clippers and Knicks have had conversations about a potential trade for wing Paul George, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, talks that were initiated by New York."
George would be an ideal fit for the Knicks, joining a starting lineup that would presumably still feature Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle to form a new Big Three.
The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points per game this past season and is a career 38.1 percent shooter from three. He has played in 108 total playoff games across 10 postseason runs as well.
Of course, the cost to get George combined with his contract and recent injury history have put everything on pause for now.
As Greif and Turner wrote, "after some internal discussions, the Knicks have become hesitant about acquiring George. The Knicks also think George's representatives will ask for a contract extension. He's due to earn $45.6 million next season and $48.8 million the following season if he exercises his option."
He would be eligible to sign a four-year, $220 million extension this summer, a high price to pay for a 33-year-old who hasn't topped 56 games in any of his four seasons in Los Angeles.
New York should only seriously pursue George if the asking price is reasonable and if the team is at least comfortable paying him this year and next. If not, walking away is a perfectly reasonable strategy as well.
Buy or Sell: Sell a Knicks-George trade getting done given his recent durability concerns and contract.
Cavs Turning Down Offers for Jarrett Allen
While Cleveland had a quiet draft night, with the exception of taking a gamble on Emoni Bates at No. 49 overall, trade offers are reportedly coming in for one of the Cavaliers' core four.
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, "the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen."
Fedor added: "None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, 'Thanks but no thanks.' Some of the packages have involved multiple players. Others have been more pick-centric, allowing Cleveland to recoup some lost assets following last summer's blockbuster trade for second-team All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell. There are also ones combining picks and players."
Trading Allen now would mean selling low on a player who made the 2022 All-Star team and is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.
The 25-year-old had a horrific playoff showing against the New York Knicks, routinely getting pushed around by Mitchell Robinson and ending the series with just 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 38.2 minutes. Questions about the sustainability of starting two non-shooting bigs with Allen and Evan Mobley are fair as well.
Still, Allen is young, on a good contract (an even $20 million each of the next three years) and averaging a double-double (14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds) since being traded to Cleveland in early 2020.
Trying to swap him for a high-level wing like OG Anunoby is one thing. Simply flipping Allen for future draft picks defeats the purpose of trying to win now with Mitchell.
Buy or Sell: Sell the Cavs trading Allen unless a borderline All-Star small forward comes back in return.
Blazers Have 'Showed No Interest' in Trading Scoot Henderson
Perhaps the most interesting part of the 2023 draft was Portland's No. 3 overall pick and whether the Blazers would trade it to add win-now talent around Damian Lillard.
No trade came, though, and Portland took Scoot Henderson, adding to an already young and ball-dominant backcourt featuring Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.
Something has to give here, especially if Lillard stays with the Blazers. This roster has become too guard-heavy and too inexperienced to even make the Western Conference playoffs.
While Lillard's future is in doubt, Henderson is apparently safe in Portland.
"As of right now, all signs point to Scoot Henderson being there," Shams Charania of Stadium reported (h/t Real GM). "I'm told several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, reached out and Portland showed no interest in moving him."
This shouldn't please Lillard, as the veteran guard is set to turn 33 next month but is now surrounded by three ball-handlers whose average age is 21.
According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Lillard "has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future".
Not great, Bob.
What promises to be an interesting offseason in Portland is just getting started. There's no way all four guards survive the summer in the Pacific Northwest.
Buy or Sell: Buy that Henderson is safe for now, sell that the Blazers keep all three of their young guards this offseason if Lillard stays.