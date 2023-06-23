Buy or Sell Post-NBA Draft Trade Rumors and Buzz

1 of 4

Zion Williamson was a hot name in trade talks leading up to the draft, with rumors of the New Orleans Pelicans potentially parting with one of their franchise stars in the hopes of moving up to select Scoot Henderson.

This never came to be, as Williamson remains in a Pelicans jersey and New Orleans stayed at No. 14 overall, selecting UConn guard Jordan Hawkins.

"I did not find a general manager in the league who told me they were offered Zion Williamson in any trade talks here in recent weeks," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the draft broadcast. "Now, New Orleans did try to package this No. 14 pick and some other future assets to move up in the draft. They were unable to do so. But Zion Williamson has been in the Pelicans practice facility more this offseason than in recent years. Listen, he only played 29 games last season, dominant when he was on the floor. This is an organization that so far remains committed to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram."

No player in the NBA may have a more difficult trade value to try to decipher than Williamson, a bulldozer with the footwork of a ballerino when he's on the floor.

New Orleans had other assets to try to use to move up, including future first-round picks coming from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks and other young players such as Trey Murphy III and Dyson Daniels. Using Williamson or Ingram was likely a last resort.

Williamson, 22, is safe for now, although another injury could severely tank his trade value. The Pelicans continue to play with fire, all while hoping for the best from a player who is, arguably, a top-10 talent in the rare time he steps on the court.

Buy or Sell: Buy, although this could change as the offseason marches on.