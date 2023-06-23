2023 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

4 of 16

Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite via AP

If you subscribed to the theory of this being a three-player draft at the top, then Houston was dealt a tough hand by getting the No. 4 pick. Categorizing this class that way does a ton of prospects a big disservice, though, starting with Thompson, who has a slew of desirable, translatable traits—and one enormous weakness.

As soon as this selection was cemented, he became one of the NBA's five best athletes. He has anti-gravity bounce, acceleration that Formula 1 drivers would envy and hang time you can measure in minutes. He wouldn't be more twitch-y if he was live-streaming video game content.

All of those physical gifts—plus maybe the best passing in this class—make him a nightmare in transition. On defense, he's an on-ball pest and an off-ball playmaker. He is a constant threat to tally steals and blocks, and he'll turn those into scoring chances in an instant.

But he can't shoot, and it's hard to say whether he ever will. Because he isn't a scoring threat outside of the paint, he can have a hard time navigating half-court offense. That will get immensely more difficult against the stoppers and tacticians he'll face at this level.

Houston needed a lead guard—all the James Harden talk was and is nonsensical—and much more defense. Thompson could become the best table-setter and stopper in this draft. The shooting is a huge question mark, but all of his winning traits make you want to overlook that.

Grade: A-