2023 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

The Victor Wembanyama era starts now.
The French super-prospect is the obvious headliner of the 2023 NBA draft class, generating perhaps the biggest pre-draft buzz of any prospect since a baggy-suit-wearing LeBron James strolled across the stage some 20 years back.
Still, this class is about much more than one prospect. The draft board features a plethora of potential stars, high-end starters, plug-and-play reserves, risk-reward projects and, yes, probably a few busts along the way. It also features a boatload of intriguing inquiries, starting with which prospect will follow Wembanyama as the No. 2 pick.
We'll be here all night with red pens in hand to evaluate each selection as it's made, weighing everything from talent and value to team fit and long-term potential.
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (PF/C, Metropolitans 92)
The Spurs locked in this pick the second they struck gold at the draft lottery. If Victor Wembanyama even approaches the full height of his towering potential, he could lead this franchise for a decade-plus, the way San Antonio's previous No. 1 picks Tim Duncan (1997) and David Robinson (1987) once did.
Wembanyama looks like the kind of player who could break the game of basketball. If all he had were his physical tools—an 8'0" wingspan jutting out of his 7'5" frame and agility no one his size should be allowed to possess—that alone could've made him the top selection.
When attached to his far-reaching skill set, though, that's what gives him once-in-a-generation appeal. He's basically a finesse, face-up big and an above-the-rim interior anchor all rolled into one. He can shoot, dribble, distribute, rebound, run the break, finish, block shots, defend on the perimeter—you name it, it's in his bag.
Injuries are a worry with any prospect, but the concern is magnified with a player this size. If he stays healthy, though, he should be on a Hall of Fame track and could one day enter the GOAT debate.
Grade: A+
2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller (SF, Alabama)
In the first pivot point of this draft, the Hornets went the direction most expected. Scoot Henderson deserved strong consideration here and seemingly got it, but Brandon Miller always looked like the cleanest fit in Charlotte.
When teams talk about what they want in a modern forward, they're talking about a player like Miller—or at least what he could become if he maxes out his development.
Miller is a 6'8" shot-maker with three-point touch, functional handles and the vision and passing arm to feed open teammates. If he hits his ceiling, he'll be no worse than a top-two offensive option.
He doesn't have a dizzying array of dribble moves or the fastest first step, so his ability to separate from NBA defenders will be something to monitor. He also needs to get stronger to maximize his defensive versatility. He'll have trouble maintaining leverage against players his size and bigger until he does.
Slotting alongside a dynamic playmaker like LaMelo Ball will lessen the creation duties on Miller, though, and should allow a more gradual ascension into the spotlight. I'm not convinced Miller is a better prospect than Henderson, but the gap between them is negligible.
Grade: B+
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson (PG, G League Ignite)
The Blazers needed an injection of talent tonight, and they got it in a big way with Henderson. Whether he fits with Damian Lillard (and Anfernee Simons) remains to be seen, but the basic task on draft night is getting good players, and Portland might have just added a great one.
Henderson is a turbocharged lead guard who draws comparisons to some of the most explosive playmakers this sport has seen. Conjure up images of a fire-breathing Russell Westbrook in his prime or Derrick Rose before all of the injuries, and you'll see the kind of career that could be awaiting Henderson.
His tenacity and competitiveness are tone-setting traits, and he'll electrify an entire arena anytime he sniffs an open path to the rim. He'll thrive in ball-screen actions from opening night, because other than a trusty three-ball (it's a work in progress, but not at all a lost cause), he has everything needed to dismantle a defense.
His lack of size (6'2") will see him targeted on defense, but he competes on that end and makes plays off hustle alone.
This pick might put Lillard—or other Blazers—on trade watch, but Henderson's ceiling is so high, he might be a tremendous value even at the No. 3 pick.
Grade: A
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson (PG/SG, Overtime Elite)
If you subscribed to the theory of this being a three-player draft at the top, then Houston was dealt a tough hand by getting the No. 4 pick. Categorizing this class that way does a ton of prospects a big disservice, though, starting with Thompson, who has a slew of desirable, translatable traits—and one enormous weakness.
As soon as this selection was cemented, he became one of the NBA's five best athletes. He has anti-gravity bounce, acceleration that Formula 1 drivers would envy and hang time you can measure in minutes. He wouldn't be more twitch-y if he was live-streaming video game content.
All of those physical gifts—plus maybe the best passing in this class—make him a nightmare in transition. On defense, he's an on-ball pest and an off-ball playmaker. He is a constant threat to tally steals and blocks, and he'll turn those into scoring chances in an instant.
But he can't shoot, and it's hard to say whether he ever will. Because he isn't a scoring threat outside of the paint, he can have a hard time navigating half-court offense. That will get immensely more difficult against the stoppers and tacticians he'll face at this level.
Houston needed a lead guard—all the James Harden talk was and is nonsensical—and much more defense. Thompson could become the best table-setter and stopper in this draft. The shooting is a huge question mark, but all of his winning traits make you want to overlook that.
Grade: A-
5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson (SG/SF, Overtime Elite)
Back-to-back picks for the Thompson twins. You love to see it, and you love to think about the open-court potential of a young Pistons team with Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and now Ausar Thompson leading the break.
Like his identical twin brother, Amen, Ausar Thompson is another elite athlete. He is a quarter-step behind his brother but still absurdly explosive. He is also a willing passer, but he is better as a finisher than a creator. He is a good rebounder for his position and a potentially great defender, both on and off the ball.
He is technically the better-shooting twin, but really that just makes him the least worse shooter of the two. He has cleaner mechanics and therefore a better chance of solving this puzzle, but his shot still needs serious work. And if he can't shoot, he'll have trouble finding a fit.
The modern NBA doesn't have a lot of openings for non-shooting wings who play off the ball, and Detroit doesn't really have a stretch big to alleviate the spacing concerns. Thompson's shooting is a huge swing skill in this draft, but there's a lot to like about this pick regardless.
Grade: B+
6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black (PG/SG, Arkansas)
The Magic arguably entered the night with more point guards than they needed, and they added another here. I actually like that, since it shows Orlando felt Black was the best player available and valued that more than anything. That's the smart move for any rebuilder to make.
Black arrives in the Association with an advanced understanding of the game of basketball. Fortune-tellers don't pick up on things as quickly as he can. And he's not just a step ahead of the defense, he's also often a few inches taller as a 6'7" floor general. That means he can already read and see the floor better than most. His playmaking will make him a quick favorite in the locker room.
There aren't many boxes he leaves unchecked, but the exceptions are worrisome. He can't shoot, and he isn't super shifty as a ball-handler. If he isn't a shooting threat and can't beat defenders off the bounce, how is he going to run an NBA offense? For someone with so many winning traits, his lowest-end outcome looks rough.
Still, his combination of size, smarts and skill is enough reason to buy in. Orlando will have to clear out its backcourt congestion at some point, but that's because Black might already be the best of the bunch.
Grade: B+
7. Washington Wizards (via Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly (SF, Metropolitans 92)
Someone cue up the old Bill Simmons' "Whoa!" soundbite. The first stunner of the night has arrived, courtesy of the Wizards (by way of a trade with the Pacers). Couliably's stock had been climbing recently, but it was never expected to reach this high.
That doesn't automatically make this a bad pick, by the way. Coulibaly is a legitimate prospect with legitimate talent. Playing on the same team as Wembanyama surely bought Coulibaly some extra spotlight time, but he earned this draft slot. Scouts salivate more over his long-term outlook than his immediate-impact potential, but he'll arrive with NBA-ready strength, length and explosiveness.
He looks like a three-and-D wing with ample opportunity to grow beyond that label. He could be a high-level shot-maker and creator down the line, but it'll take time to get anywhere close to that. Bland foods complain about his lack of offensive seasoning at the moment.
Coulibaly is a fascinating long-term flier, and the Wizards need some of those after finally pivoting into a rebuild. Still, this feels at least a few picks early.
Grade: C+
8. Indiana Pacers (via Wizards): Jarace Walker (PF, Houston)
The draft board broke in such a perfect way for the Pacers that Walker not only fell in their laps, but they were able to move back a spot and still get him. That's a big win for Indiana.
Walker looks like a 6'7" linebacker, so it's fitting his ceiling sits highest on the defensive end. He has switch-literally-everything potential with the quickness to keep in front of guards and the strength to battle bigs on the low block. Having him and Myles Turner in the same frontcourt could lead to a lot of sleepless nights for Indiana's opponents.
Off the ball, he's a chaos-creating playmaker who can change games with momentum-shifting steals, blocks and grab-and-go rebounds.
Walker can finish and feed open teammates, both of which will make him a strong pick-and-roll screener. The question is whether he'll add the threat of popping out as a perimeter shooter. His 34.7 percent splash rate with the Cougars seems fine, but a 66.3 percent connection rate at the foul line presents some cause for concern.
If Walker's shooting pans out, this could be a home-run pick. If it doesn't, he still looks like a snug fit for this roster.
Grade: B
9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks (PF, Central Florida)
An already big, scary frontcourt in Utah just got bigger and scarier.
Stardom might be out of reach for Hendricks, but really good-dom seems doable. He is a 6'9" three-and-D forward who could slide between the 3 and 5 spots at either end. He has a satin-soft touch from distance and enough off-the-dribble juice to zip past closeouts. On defense, he can protect the paint and switch onto the perimeter.
He needs to get stronger, particularly if the Jazz envision him getting any run as a small-ball center. He also has to deepen his one-on-one arsenal to create shots and punish teams for switching smaller defenders onto him.
The Jazz could've perhaps taken a bigger upside swing here, but the fit of a Hendricks-Lauri Markkanen-Walker Kessler frontcourt looks like a good one.
Grade: B-
10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Mavericks): Cason Wallace (PG, Kentucky)
When the Thunder like a prospect more than most, it's usually smart trusting their assessment. If they felt Wallace was (at least) the 10th-best prospect in this class, history says they could easily be right.
His length (6'8" wingspan) and tenacity allow him to play bigger than his 6'2" frame, particularly on defense. He is a tone-setter both at the point of attack and off the ball as a pest in passing lanes.
His offense is more of a mixed bag, though that's been the case with a lot of guards coming out of Kentucky lately, and they all seem to grow their games at this level. Wallace takes care of the basketball and has good touch from mid-range to the rim. Tightening his handle, expanding his range and improving as an off-the-bounce scorer would all do wonders for his upside.
This isn't necessarily a reach, as weighing Wallace against similarly ranked backcourt prospects like Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Hood-Schifino requires some hair-splitting. Still, I'm not convinced Wallace will be a hand-in-glove fit with the guards Oklahoma City has already.
Grade: C+
11. Orlando Magic (via Bulls): Jett Howard (SF, Michigan)
The Magic entered the night with a clear need for shooting, and using the No. 6 pick on Anthony Black did little to address that. Clearly, that was the motivation behind this pick, but it could be the night's first big reach.
Howard has NBA pedigree as the son of longtime pro (and his college coach) Juwan Howard, plus the size, shooting and basketball IQ to carve out a lengthy career of his own. He is a lights-out shooter with his feet set and a potential sharpshooter on the move. He is comfortable (though not dynamic) with the ball in his hands, either side-stepping for threes or making the simple, smart pass to an open teammate.
But he isn't a great athlete by NBA standards, and that could limit his utility as a defender. It's hard to project which players Orlando will even ask him to defend, since he's had trouble against both quickness and strength.
If the Magic were fine with a shooting specialist, why not Gradey Dick or Jordan Hawkins instead? If they wanted shooting and more, why not stop Cam Whitmore's skid here? This one is a puzzler.
Grade: D
12. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Dereck Lively II (C, Duke)
Had the Mavericks stayed put at No. 10, Lively probably would've been the pick. To be able to add him here while also shedding the money owed to Dāvis Bertāns is front office movement at its finest.
Lively's game shouldn't feel very exciting, and in certain respects, he doesn't. Rim-running archetypes are well-defined at this point, and that'll be Lively's NBA calling card, at least early on. At Duke, he barely looked at the rim (5.2 points and 3.4 field-goal attempts per game), instead making his presence felt as a paint protector, capable defensive switcher, transition runner and point-blank finisher.
The possibility he could level up his game is what makes him more intriguing than the typical see-ball, dunk-ball center. He is already a slick passer, and there are hints he could one day become a shooter.
Dallas can plug him into a finishing role right now and let him clean things up behind Luka Dončić and (presumably) Kyrie Irving. Down the road, the Mavericks might be thrilled to find out what Lively has become.
Grade: A
13. Toronto Raptors: Gradey Dick (SF, Kansas)
While it's unclear which direction the Raptors are heading, they could clearly use more shooting wherever they go. Dick provides that in spades—and that's not all he does.
The 6'8" swingman might be the best shooter in this draft. He hit 83 triples at a 40.3 percent clip across 36 games in college, and he checked another big analytical box by converting 85.4 percent of his foul shots. His jumper is pure, and that's the case no matter if he's spotting up or running full speed around an off-ball screen.
Dick's more than a specialist, too, as his cutting, finishing and secondary creating will all be helpful at this level. He'll get mercilessly targeted on defense, though. Even in college, his lack of strength and limited lateral quickness were noticeable.
Toronto loves length, especially when the size comes with skill. Dick fits the Raptors, even down to his…uh…eclectic embrace of the color red.
Grade: B
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins (SG/SF, Connecticut)
New Orleans needs all of the breathing room it can get around Zion Williamson—as long as he calls the Big Easy home—and it just found an incredible source of it in Hawkins.
He might be the only player who could challenge Gradey Dick for the title of this draft's top shooter, and Hawkins can shred nets in any situation. He seems automatic as a stand-still shooter, but he's nearly as automatic while sprinting off the ball and catching and launching on the move.
Creation isn't a standout skill, but it won't need to be with Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum now around him. Hawkins will need to fill out his frame to offer more resistance at the defensive end. Still, his shot looks like an elite (or near-elite, at least) skill that should allow him to contribute right now and potentially spend a decade-plus in this league.
More than a few mocks had Hawkins slipping out of the lottery, and that never made sense to me. He's an instant-impact contributor with plenty of room to grow. Great pick.
Grade: A-
15. Atlanta Hawks: Kobe Bufkin (PG/SG, Michigan)
The Hawks maybe didn't head into the night eyeing a guard, but they were smart to pounce on talent and value here. Bufkin had a chance to not only crack the lottery tonight, but perhaps nudge near the top 10. Getting him at No. 15 is a potential bargain.
He was a riser on the predraft circuit, though his stock was trending up even before workout season started. He got better as the year went on for the Wolverines, closing his college career by averaging 19.3 points on 51.9/45.0/89.7 percent shooting over his final eight outings.
He is a true combo guard, as he's capable of running an offense or adding value off the ball. He needs to get stronger and keep improving his jumper, but his limitations are things you can live with and maybe coach out of him.
He's a good enough defender to share the floor with Trae Young, a good enough shooter to slot alongside Dejounte Murray and a good enough creator to run the offense when both need a breather.
Grade: A-
16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Keyonte George (SG, Baylor)
If the Jazz don't have a pressing need for backcourt scoring now, they could have one soon. Jordan Clarkson is likely to enter free agency, and Collin Sexton's name has bounced around the trade rumor mill of late. Utah just took a potentially big step to address this with George.
He is a scorer who can create separation and shoot under duress. Confidence is not at all an issue, though that can be an issue in itself. He'll take some—how can we put this lightly?—ambitious attempts and sabotage his efficiency in the process. For someone whose top selling point is putting the ball in the basket, you'd like to see him put the ball in the basket a little more often (37.6 field-goal percentage, 33.8 three-point percentage at Baylor).
He competes on defense, but if he's playing as an off-guard, he doesn't have a ton of size (6'4", 185 lbs). If he's going to run more point guard, then he has to level up his playmaking. In college, he averaged more turnovers (2.9) than assists (2.8).
There are warts in his game, and they're large enough to limit his floor time, at least early on. The fit looks promising at least, though.
Grade: C+