Way-Too-Early 2023 NBA Mock Draft: The Year of Victor Wembanyama

3 of 4

Terquavion Smith (Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. Dillon Mitchell (Texas, PF, Freshman)

Mitchell's scoring and impact are mostly fueled by wildly athletic plays, but they also feel translatable at both ends. He consistently earns himself easy baskets, while flashes of post-ups and transition passing highlight more versatility.

12. Dereck Lively II (Duke, C, Freshman)

Lively's NBA archetype is clear, as he'll play the role of finisher and rim protector with 7'1" size, ridiculous reach and an effortless ability to make plays above the cylinder. Continuing to build on the flashes of post-ups and spot-up threes will be the goal to give him some differentiator skills compared to other easy-basket targets.

13. GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF/C, Freshman)

Add Jackson to the 2023 draft discussion now that he's reclassified. His physical tools and improving skill level were on full display this month at Peach Jam, where he averaged a double-double and 2.3 blocks. While size, length and athleticism will be behind most of his production at South Carolina, it's the flashes of fluid drives and outside touch that will generate more NBA interest.

14. Cason Wallace (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Wallace will fill in for TyTy Washington Jr. to give Kentucky another creator and shot-maker. As long as athletic/physical limitations don't become worrisome, he should score and draw lottery buzz with a believable level of skill and craft off drives, dribble jumpers and floaters.

15. Julian Phillips (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)

Phillips' 6'8" wing size, projectable shooting and shot-making versatility should quickly pop. Though a thin and relatively limited creator, he feels like an easy NBA fit for his off-ball scoring skill set.

16. Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, Sophomore)

Smith surprised scouts by returning when he'd gained so much momentum/buzz predraft last month. As long as he improves his finishing efficiency, he should have a first-round case around his tremendous shot-making firepower and secondary playmaking flashes.

17. Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)

Highly skilled for a projected power forward or center, Filipowski will create highlights by handling in the open floor and shooting threes. Showing he can defend away from the basket (next to Dereck Lively) will be key for getting scouts to buy in.

18. Anthony Black (Arkansas, SF, Freshman)

Two-way playmaking will be Black's signature/differentiator. He may have trouble scoring in volume, but this month at the U18s, he averaged 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals in 19.5 minutes.

19. Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2003)

Leonard cracked draft boards during the 2022 pre-draft process, particularly after the Nike Hoop Summit. He'll have a chance to polish his game in the G League, where he can continue to sell teams on his wing skills and shot-making as a 6'9" forward.

20 Yohan Traore (Auburn, PF, Freshman)

Jabari Smith Jr. and Kessler Walker leaving should open the door for Traore to showcase his improved shooting and inside-out scoring. Though not the most explosive athlete, he'll make NBA fans by drilling pick-and-pop jumpers, finishing, scoring efficiently and playing hard.