The Biggest Decisions Left to Make Before 2023 NFL Training Camps Begin

8 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cardinals tried to trade Hopkins but couldn't. So far, they haven't tried moving five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, even though he requested either a trade or a new deal that would make him the highest-paid player at his position.

Rapoport doesn't believe that Arizona will look to trade Baker this offseason.



"I haven't gotten the sense that the Arizona Cardinals would trade Budda Baker," he told The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month.



However, this doesn't mean that the Cardinals won't or shouldn't change their stance ahead of training camp. A lot depends on how they view the 2023 season. Baker has two years remaining on his contract, and he's likely to hold more trade value with two years left rather than one. Also, Arizona could save $13.1 million off the 2023 cap by trading him, now that June 1 has passed.



If the Cardinals are secretly thinking of tanking for one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft—and while teams won't publicly admit it, the practice occurs—then trading Baker before the in-season deadline would make a whole lot of sense.



The problem with waiting is that if Baker were to suffer an injury early in the season or in camp, it could tank his trade value dramatically—and offseason injuries do happen. Jets safety Chuck Clark, for example, recently had a torn ACL confirmed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



That injury risk is also why a holdout could occur if Baker is still on the roster but doesn't have his new deal. He reported to mandatory minicamp but didn't participate in practices, and he could take a similar stance in August.



In the coming day, Arizona must figure out if it's open to moving Baker, willing to pay him or willing to roll dice and hope he reports and stays healthy through camp.



*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.

