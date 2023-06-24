The Biggest Decisions Left to Make Before 2023 NFL Training Camps Begin

The Biggest Decisions Left to Make Before 2023 NFL Training Camps BeginJune 24, 2023
With organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps over, and training camps still roughly a month away, the NFL offseason has reached its dead period.
While fans won't see any on-field activities until camps open in late July, the behind-the-scenes process of preparing for the 2023 season continues to unfold. Players may be idle, but coaches and front offices are busy and have several important decisions to make.
Those decisions can involve contract negotiations—which, for some teams, may be put off until 2024 if not settled before training camp—the evaluation of prospective roster additions, and whether specific roles will be up for grabs during camp. In every case, though, the proverbial clock is ticking.
Let's dive into the biggest remaining decisions before the start of 2023 training camps.
Franchise-Tag Decisions
This offseason, six players were given the franchise tag. Two of them, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, have parlayed the tag into long-term deals. For the other four franchises, July 17 looms as the deadline to get an extension done.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is the only one of the remaining four who has signed his franchise-tag tender. This leaves Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as the three who technically aren't under contract.
The Cowboys, Jaguars, Raiders and Giants must decide whether they want to extend their tagged players before mid-July or allow them to play on their one-year deals.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke stated in April that the goal was to extend Engram, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Giants, meanwhile, recently reengaged Barkley in contract talks, Rapoport reported on June 20. A long-term deal could be on the horizon for both players.
Pollard appears less likely to receive an extension, as franchise owner Jerry Jones called extension talks with players before training camp "not imperative," according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Jacobs feels like the only legitimate holdout candidate of the bunch, as the reigning rushing champ appears to be unhappy with developments and has posted several cryptic tweets.
"Sometimes it's not about you," Jacobs tweeted on June 10. "We gotta do it for the ones after us."
"Bad business," he tweeted on June 20.
Whether the result is a holdout, a long-term payday or a one-year contract, the Cowboys, Jaguars, Raiders and Giants have a clear deadline by which to make their decisions.
Early Extensions for 2020 Quarterbacks
While teams facing franchise-tag situations have a defined deadline for getting extensions done, the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins aren't facing the same issue with their quarterbacks.
Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa were all taken in the first round of the 2020 draft, meaning they're under two more years of team control, including the fifth-year option. However, all three are extension-eligible, and doing an early deal would make sense, financially.
The reality is that whichever franchise signs its signal-caller first is likely to get the biggest bargain. That's the next-man-up nature of quarterback contracts.
Earlier this offseason, for example, Jalen Hurts signed a deal that made him the highest-paid player in league history in terms of annual value. When Jackson signed his extension, he topped Hurts' $51 million annual salary by $1 million.
Burrow, Herbert and, to a lesser degree, Tagovailoa, have shown that they're legitimate franchise quarterbacks capable of sparking postseason runs. Whoever signs next will stand a good chance of topping Jackson's contract, and the dominoes—and contract dollars—will only continue to fall from there.
Getting a deal done before camp is also important because it would presumably erase the risk of a team's most important player holding out. While quarterback holdouts are rare, it can't be ruled out if Burrow, Herbert or Tagovailoa believes he is owed the long-term security that comes with a big second deal.
"It's something that we'll address when the time comes, but I guess we'll see," Herbert said of potentially missing practices, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.
In Miami's case, it may be worth waiting a year to ensure that Tagovailoa's breakthrough 2022 campaign was no fluke, but it would behoove all three franchises to decide how to handle their quarterbacks' financial futures before camp.
Which Rookie Quarterbacks Will Get a Chance to Start Week 1?
Three franchises are hoping to be, in three years, where the Bengals, Chargers and Dolphins are—deciding whether to extend their quarterbacks' contracts a year before they're scheduled to play on the fifth-year option.
The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all took signal-callers in Round 1 this past April. The Panthers traded up to the No. 1 spot and took Alabama's Bryce Young. The Texans snagged Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at No. 2, and the Colts selected Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4.
The next decision for these teams is whether to give their respective rookies a legitimate chance to win the Week 1 starting job. While the modern trend has been to start quarterbacks immediately, it hasn't been universal.
Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes didn't start until the final week of his rookie season, and he only did so as a pre-playoff fill-in.
Many teams still opt to exercise caution with rookie quarterbacks. Starting a quarterback before he's ready can lead to a snowball of negative perception and, potentially, a Zach Wilson situation.
That's why the Colts aren't planning on rushing Richardson onto the field.
"If he's ready early in the season, then they're gonna go for it, but they also know it's going to take time, so they're not going to rush him in that way either," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter during OTAs.
The Panthers, Texans and Colts have potential bridge veterans in Andy Dalton, Case Keenum and Gardner Minshew II, respectively. They need to decide now whether their rookies have progressed enough to compete for the starting job because a truly open camp competition will take away starting reps from whoever is under center to open the season.
Will the Washington Commanders Have an Open, Honest QB Competition?
This isn't shaping up to be a year of exciting quarterback competitions, potential rookie situations excluded. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will let Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask duke it out in camp, but there aren't likely to be many honest competitions in August.
The Washington Commanders, however, must decide whether they're going to have one.
Washington has stated all offseason that second-year quarterback Sam Howell will enter camp as QB1, but it did add journeyman Jacoby Brissett—who posted a respectable 88.9 passer rating in 2022—during free agency.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Howell was the more impressive quarterback during the early offseason, but he also got all of the first-team reps. The Commanders need to decide if they'll have an actual competition or all but hand the job to the 2022 fifth-round pick.
"Yes, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said a few weeks back that Jacoby Brissett will have a shot to win the job in the summer. But he spent the rest of the team's offseason program telling everyone who'd listen how much he believes in Howell," Breer wrote.
Washington's decision will say a lot about the franchise's goals in 2023. This is a team that went .500 last season despite average (84.7 cumulative QB rating) quarterback play. If the Commanders plan to compete in the NFC East, and not just play for the future, they need to put the best quarterback on the field.
Howell may be that quarterback, but Washington can't get an accurate read on the situation if he never gets any run with the starters.
Will the Dallas Cowboys Bring Back Ezekiel Elliott?
The Cowboys' plan is to have Pollard as their lead back this season. However, their backfield depth is in flux following the release of longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott. Behind Pollard, they have the likes of 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis, sixth-round rookie Deuce Vaughn, special-teamer Rico Dowdle and Buccaneers castoff Ronald Jones II.
That's not the most encouraging lineup, especially with Pollard still recovering from leg surgery.
Between now and camp, Dallas must decide whether it's comfortable with the depth it has. Pollard was a Pro Bowler in 2022, but he's never been the team's every-down back. If players like Davis and Vaughn can't replicate Elliott's workload, the Cowboys might have to add a late free agent to the mix.
Dalvin Cook, recently released by the Minnesota Vikings, could be an option. However, bringing back Elliott could be the most logical answer. He is still a productive runner (12 TDs last season), has a ton of experience with this roster and maintains a close connection with quarterback Dak Prescott.
The two have even been working out together this offseason.
"That's my best friend," Prescott said of Elliott, per Chantz Martin of Fox News. "We'll continue to work, continue to push each other."
The Cowboys released Elliott in a cap-saving move, but with $24.1 million in cap space, they could afford to bring him back on a fair-market deal. However, they need to decide whether that's the right move sooner than later because backs such as Elliott and Cook aren't going to remain unsigned deep into training camp.
Will the Miami Dolphins Add Dalvin Cook?
Dallas isn't the only team that might have an interest in Cook. The Raiders could opt to rescind Jacobs' tag and pivot to the four-time Pro Bowler. The New York Jets, all-in on this season after trading for Aaron Rodgers, could want insurance as Breece Hall recovers from a torn ACL.
However, the Miami Dolphins might just be the best fit for the soon-to-be 28-year-old—and in Cook's eyes, Miami would be the perfect fit.
"I know the scheme that I'm good in, and that's outside zone, and that's what the Miami Dolphins run," Cook told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk). "So it's like, you know, it'd be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself."
The Dolphins have $13.4 million in cap space, and they should be looking to improve a rushing attack that ranked a modest 19th in yards per carry last season. However, snapping up Cook might not be an easy decision.
See, the Dolphins brought back Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert in free agency. That was before using a third-round pick on speedy Texas A&M product Devon Achane.
Miami already appears to have a plan in place for its backfield, and it's worth noting that Mike McDaniel has utilized a pass-heavy offense with the Dolphins (31st in rushing attempts last season). While the ground game wasn't great all year, it got a boost following the in-season acquisition of Wilson—who, along with Mostert, averaged over 4.6 yards per carry.
The Dolphins were interested in Cook at the beginning of the offseason, and according to Breer, they came "very close" to trading for him in March. They now must decide if he can make the offense better, by how much, and whether it's worth signing him ahead of camp and before another team does.
Do the Titans or Patriots Move on DeAndre Hopkins?
While Cook has perhaps the highest profile of any remaining free agent, he isn't the only notable name out there. The Arizona Cardinals released five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins after failing to find a willing trade partner for him.
Since obtaining his release, Hopkins has made visits to the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the 31-year-old receiver is "going over" offers from both franchises.
While much of the decision-making process will be up to Hopkins, either the Patriots or Titans could make a move by upping their offer. The question is whether either sees enough value in him to outbid the other—and any other potential suitors who may come along.
The Patriots, who ranked 20th in passing last season, could use added depth, even after replacing Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Titans don't have anything close to a No. 1 receiver on their roster and could use the receiver help too.
The reality, however, is that opinions of Hopkins vary.
"I asked one veteran team executive what's still there, and he answered, via text, 'Not much. He can't run anymore,'" Breer wrote in May. "Another answer was pretty different—'He's still a good player. Good route-runner, big, physical target that can play a ball in the air. He's still a threat.'
New England and Tennessee have now both met with Hopkins and have enough interest to reportedly make offers. Now, they must decide whether it's worth doing what is required to get a deal done or whether to develop what they have in camp and perhaps reevaluate the market as roster cuts commence.
Do the Arizona Cardinals Trade or Extend Budda Baker?
The Cardinals tried to trade Hopkins but couldn't. So far, they haven't tried moving five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, even though he requested either a trade or a new deal that would make him the highest-paid player at his position.
Rapoport doesn't believe that Arizona will look to trade Baker this offseason.
"I haven't gotten the sense that the Arizona Cardinals would trade Budda Baker," he told The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month.
However, this doesn't mean that the Cardinals won't or shouldn't change their stance ahead of training camp. A lot depends on how they view the 2023 season. Baker has two years remaining on his contract, and he's likely to hold more trade value with two years left rather than one. Also, Arizona could save $13.1 million off the 2023 cap by trading him, now that June 1 has passed.
If the Cardinals are secretly thinking of tanking for one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft—and while teams won't publicly admit it, the practice occurs—then trading Baker before the in-season deadline would make a whole lot of sense.
The problem with waiting is that if Baker were to suffer an injury early in the season or in camp, it could tank his trade value dramatically—and offseason injuries do happen. Jets safety Chuck Clark, for example, recently had a torn ACL confirmed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That injury risk is also why a holdout could occur if Baker is still on the roster but doesn't have his new deal. He reported to mandatory minicamp but didn't participate in practices, and he could take a similar stance in August.
In the coming day, Arizona must figure out if it's open to moving Baker, willing to pay him or willing to roll dice and hope he reports and stays healthy through camp.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.