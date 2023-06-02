Report: Anthony Richardson Has 'Dazzled' Colts with Playmaking Ability During OTAs

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The early returns for Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson have been very positive during organized team activities.

On Friday's SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Colts have been "dazzled" by their young quarterback's playmaking ability:

"The word I've heard is dazzled. He has dazzled multiple times with the kind of playmaking he can make, just early in OTAs, you see glimpses of it. I was told that they know he's going to be a work in progress, but they're optimistic right now based on where he's trending. They have Gardner Minshew, who has started games. He can play for them. The Colts are kind of in a middle ground. They're fast-tracking Richardson to play. If he's ready early in the season, then they're gonna go for it, but they also know it's going to take time, so they're not going to rush him in that way either."

Even in a draft that saw Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud go with the top two picks, Richardson was arguably the most enticing quarterback prospect in this year's class because of his unique athletic traits.

The 21-year-old is the best athlete at the position who has ever worked out at the NFL scouting combine, based on his relative athletic score.

Most of the concerns around Richardson revolve around his limited experience as a passer. He only had one full season as a starter at the University of Florida and attempted 393 passes over three years with the Gators.

Richardson's completion percentage last season was just 53.8, but Derrik Klassen wrote in his scouting report for B/R the young signal-caller "has more of a foundation than he's let on" to work with.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will be tasked with trying to turn that foundation into on-field performance. He has a resume that strongly suggests he's the right person to do it.

Steichen spent the past two seasons as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. He built a scheme that took advantage of what Jalen Hurts could do as a runner, especially in 2021, as he continued to develop as a passer.

The results worked out wonderfully for the Eagles and Hurts. He finished second in NFL MVP voting and led them to an appearance in the Super Bowl last season.

Prior to being hired by the Eagles, Steichen was the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator in 2020. Justin Herbert set NFL rookie records with 396 completions and 31 passing touchdowns.

Richardson probably isn't going to be dominant in the same way Herbert was as a rookie, but there's a lot of talent to work with that should at least make the Colts offense respectable after the 2022 unit ranked 27th in yards per game and 30th in points per game.

The Colts do have Gardner Minshew II, who was with Steichen in Philadelphia for the past two seasons, as a potential option to start if they don't think Richardson is ready in Week 1.

But the Colts used the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft to make Richardson their quarterback of the future. He is going to start games at some point this season.