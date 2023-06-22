NBA Rumors: Nets Will Be 'Comfortable' Offering Cam Johnson 4-Year, $84M Contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly plan on retaining forward Cameron Johnson this offseason and would feel good about offering him a four-year deal north of $84 million, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Johnson, 27, is set to become a restricted free agent just a few months after being dealt to the Nets ahead of the trade deadline back in February. He and Mikal Bridges were a part of the package that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns.

Begley also reported several teams are likely to offer Johnson "a big-time offer sheet." The Nets would then have an opportunity to match any offer sheet that Johnson signs.

Among the teams that are set to compete for Johnson's signature are the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons, per Begley. Both teams have been connected to the former lottery pick in recent weeks.

Since being taken No. 11 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina, Johnson has turned into one of the better two-way wings in the entire league. He's especially shown some growth over the last few years.

After missing a couple of months early in the season, Johnson turned out and had the best year of his relatively young career. In 42 games he averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on a career-best 47 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent shooting from three-point range.

He has become one of the most elite shooters in all of the NBA.

Nets' general manager Sean Marks has been adamant about wanting to bring Johnson back and keep him united with Bridges, a promising young duo.

"Cam knows how we feel," Marks said after the Nets' playoff loss to the 76ers. "We hope he's back. He's a tremendous … person, on and off the court. High, high character. His IQ is off the charts. That's exciting to be around. He adds a lot to our group, not just on the court.

"Everybody sees what he delivers on the court, but when you see him in the locker room, it's certainly refreshing to be around, and hopefully he's here. But he's going to have decisions to make, so at the right time, we will certainly be having those discussions with him and his agent, and we hope that Cam will be back. He's a big priority for us, there's no question."

Bridges and Johnson helped keep the Nets in the playoffs after the departure of Durant and Kyrie Irving, ultimately losing in the first round.

Brooklyn can begin negotiations with Johnson on July 1 and will look to wrap that up as soon as possible.

"I have to do some evaluation on that front," Johnson said earlier this offseason. "I haven't fully developed that plan yet. One thing I've learned this year … is the business will be the business, and everybody acts accordingly in that aspect.