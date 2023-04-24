2023 NBA Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for James Harden, Cam Johnson and MoreApril 24, 2023
2023 NBA Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for James Harden, Cam Johnson and More
The 2023 NBA offseason is closer than you think.
For 15 teams, it's already here. For the rest, it will arrive at some point over the coming weeks.
In other words, it's not at all too early to talk about the upcoming free-agency period. Based on the latest buzz from the rumor mill, players and front offices are already talking about their future plans, so let's dissect those discussions.
Harden's Future 'Very Unclear' in Philly; Return to Houston 'Very Much' a Possibility
James Harden might be in the middle of a championship run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the only team to sweep their first-round opponent. That hasn't stopped silenced speculation about his upcoming free agency.
In fact, none other than ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed on his podcast that Harden could be looking elsewhere this summer—possibly regardless what happens this postseason:
"James Harden's future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on, do they make a run and win and it's easy to pay him long-term big money? Or he just wants to be back in Houston. Win or lose, he goes. Or it's dependent on the team's success."
Outside of Harden's history with the Houston Rockets, it's hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven't even started their ascension.
Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.
Cam Johnson on Verge of Major Payday; Rockets Among His Many Suitors
Restricted free agency isn't always the funnest journey for NBA players, but it sounds like Cameron Johnson could enjoy the heck out of it.
The 6'8", sweet-shooting swingman might command a contract "in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million," HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported. That's a massive amount of money for just about anyone, let alone a player with career averages of 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Johnson could justify that cost, though. He has emerged as one of the Association's better three-and-D wings while perhaps growing the rest of his game in such a way that he might be shedding that label. He is creating more offense for himself and his teammates while setting career-highs in points (15.5) and field-goal percentage (47) with a career low in turnover percentage (6.6), per Basketball Reference.
Interest in Johnson figures to be sky-high. Few teams, if any, have enough two-way wings right now. The Rockets are expected to have interest in him, per Scotto, but they are one of only several suitors.
Prediction: Johnson signs with the Indiana Pacers.
Major Rebuild Coming for the Raptors?
The dismissal of head coach Nick Nurse could just be the tip of the iceberg for the Toronto Raptors.
Sweeping changes might be imminent after the team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Raptors have just a single postseason series win since taking home the title in 2019.
"Outside of Scottie Barnes, who is coming off a disappointing follow up to his Rookie of the Year campaign, everybody and everything is on the table as the off-season kicks into high gear ahead of the draft in late June and free agency at the beginning of July," TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported.
This could be excellent news for free-agent shoppers, as three of the top players on the market come from Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl. If the Raptors are ready to chop it down and start over, it's hard to imagine they have a lot of interest in keeping that trio intact.
Prediction: Poeltl re-signs with the Raptors, but VanVleet and Trent sign elsewhere.