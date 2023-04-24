2023 NBA Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for James Harden, Cam Johnson and More

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

James Harden might be in the middle of a championship run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the only team to sweep their first-round opponent. That hasn't stopped silenced speculation about his upcoming free agency.

In fact, none other than ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed on his podcast that Harden could be looking elsewhere this summer—possibly regardless what happens this postseason:



"James Harden's future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on, do they make a run and win and it's easy to pay him long-term big money? Or he just wants to be back in Houston. Win or lose, he goes. Or it's dependent on the team's success."

Outside of Harden's history with the Houston Rockets, it's hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven't even started their ascension.

Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.

