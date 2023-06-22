NHL Teams Won't Wear Specialty Warmup Jerseys After Pride Night Controversies

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL players will not wear themed warmup jerseys next season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman Thursday that specialty jerseys, such as rainbow jerseys on Pride Nights, have "become a distraction."

"It's taking away from the fact that all of our clubs, in some form or another, host nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we'd rather them continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction," Bettman said.

Themed jerseys became a contentious issue this season after multiple players, including the Florida Panthers' Eric and Marc Staal, refused to wear Pride-themed gear during warmups.

When Friedman expressed concern about the NHL's decision being made during Pride Month, Bettman agreed the concern was "legitimate," but he said Pride Nights have been "undermined by the distraction in terms of which teams, which players."

"This way, we're keeping the focus on the game, and on these specialty nights, we're going to be focused on the cause," Bettman said.

Bettman confirmed NHL teams would continue hosting Pride Nights during the 2023-24 season.

