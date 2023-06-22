Deion Sanders to Have Emergency Surgery for Blood Clot, Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is scheduled to have emergency surgery on Friday.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam "Pacman" Jones said Sanders will have the procedure for a blood clot in his groin.

Sanders has had a series of health issues in recent years. He revealed in March 2022 he had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 due to circulation issues and blood clots that developed from a previous surgery.

The procedure caused him to miss three games for Jackson State, where he was the head football coach, while he recovered.

On the June 15 episode of his YouTube series Thee Pregame Show, one of Sanders' doctors informed him he's at risk of potentially having his foot amputated if it didn't heal correctly.

Sanders recently wrote a post on Instagram about the situation:

"As you know I've faced some medical challenges with my foot but I've never said "WHY ME" - I keep moving forward, progressing . . . See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgement but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something - just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I'm Coach Prime and I'm built for this."

Sanders is entering his first season as head coach at the University of Colorado. He was hired by the school in December after going 27-6 in three seasons at Jackson State.

The hiring of Sanders has led to a surge in interest in Buffaloes football. CBS Sports Barrett Sallee ranked them as the most improved team with their new additions through the transfer portal.

Their incoming freshman class ranks 29th in the nation with 21 total commits, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The program sold out its season-ticket allotment for the first time since 1996.

Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL from 1989 to 2000 and 2004 to '05. He was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, All-Pro first team six times and won two Super Bowl titles in 1994 and 1995.