Dick Vitale Needs 2 More Throat Surgeries; Hopes to Be Ready for 2023-24 MCBB Season

Dick Vitale Needs 2 More Throat Surgeries; Hopes to Be Ready for 2023-24 MCBB SeasonJune 22, 2023
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale announced he plans to undergo two surgical procedures on his throat this summer.
The 84-year-old said he's hopeful about being healthy in time for the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season.
Dick Vitale @DickieV
A big thank you to CEO. Jimmy Pitaro of <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> & all my colleagues for their fantastic support. My biggest fear is that it will hurt me in raising $$$ for kids vs cancer <a href="https://twitter.com/TheVFoundation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheVFoundation</a> -also I will NEVER GIVE UP !
Vitale first announced in October 2021 he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. He said last August his doctors had declared him to be cancer-free.
The Hall of Famer returned to the broadcasting table in November to help call Michigan State's double-overtime victory over Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Vitale is one of the most recognizable voices in college basketball history, and a number of his signature catchphrases have entered into the popular lexicon over the years. His exuberance and passion for the sport is evident anytime he has a microphone in his hand.
Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported in March 2021 that Vitale had signed an extension with ESPN to carry him through the 2023-24 season. He told McCarthy he had set a personal goal of calling a game by the time he turns 100.