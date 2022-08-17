Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer-Free After Lymphoma Remission

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Dick Vitale is cancer free.

The ESPN announcer announced Wednesday that a PET scan showed he went from being in remission to being cleared of the disease:

Vitale has consistently kept fans updated on his recovery progress on his Twitter account, and he called Wednesday's news something he wishes every cancer patient can hear.

In October, he announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma just two months after he underwent multiple surgeries to remove a melanoma. Then, he revealed in December he was diagnosed with precancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords and needed to take a break from broadcasting.

"Dr. Rick Brown had said I'm cured from melanoma, and they say we are making fantastic progress in my battle with lymphoma," he wrote in his December update. "My chemo treatments will resume tomorrow and I hope and pray that they continue to be successful."

While many basketball fans know Vitale from his time as an announcer for ESPN thanks to his distinct voice and catchphrases such as "Awesome baby, with a capital A" and "diaper dandy," his journey in the game started well before he was the face of ESPN's college hoops coverage.

He was the head coach at Detroit Mercy for four seasons and then became the head coach of the Detroit Pistons for the 1978-79 season and 12 games of the 1979-80 season.