Kirk Herbstreit's Son Zak Released From Hospital After Undisclosed Health Issue

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

An Ohio State spokesperson revealed tight end Zak Herbstreit was released from the hospital Wednesday, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.

Herbstreit is the son of ESPN commentator and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit.

Kaufman noted the younger Herbstreit was in stable condition Tuesday, although the specific medical condition that led to his hospitalization was unknown.

The tight end released a statement through his father on Tuesday that provided an update on his status:

"I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks," the statement said. "Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again."

Herbstreit joined the Buckeyes football team in 2021 and appeared in victories over Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers last season.

The 2023 campaign is set to be his junior year with the program.