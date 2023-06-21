X

    Report: Pacers at No. 7 Viewed as Jarace Walker's 'Floor' in 2023 NBA Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Jarace Walker speaks with the media during the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Don't expect to wait long to hear Jarace Walker's name during Thursday's NBA draft.

    Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the belief around the league is the Indiana Pacers' No. 7 selection is the Houston product's "floor." Fischer noted he "had a great visit" with the Pacers, who "have long been searching for a starting power forward to introduce into their lineup between All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner."

    As for the idea he won't fall below No. 7?

    "I guess you could say that," Walker said.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to go No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons, adding he "seems locked into the No. 5-9 range."

    Walker made the most of his one season at Houston as a 2022-23 All-AAC Second Team member and AAC All-Freshman member. He was also named the conference's Rookie of the Year.

    He averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep. While his team lost to Miami in the Sweet 16, he did what he could with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

    The freshman also scored 16 points in the opening-round win over Northern Kentucky and stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in a second-round victory over Auburn.

    The NCAA tournament performances underscored just how many things Walker can do on the floor, and his athleticism and ability to both shoot from the outside and protect the rim make him a matchup problem for opposing frontcourts.

    If Indiana did take him, he could provide quite the defensive duo alongside Turner and take advantage of spacing created on the other end that comes with playing with Haliburton.