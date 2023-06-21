USWNT World Cup Roster Reaction: Winners and Losers Ahead of This Summer's Tournament

0 of 5

John Todd/USSF/Getty Images

As celebrity after celebrity popped up on the screen of the United States women's national team's World Cup roster announcement video, we slowly learned who got the call to represent the team at this summer's tournament.

Taylor Swift announced star striker Alex Morgan, Shaquille O'Neal did the same for flexible forward Trinity Rodman, Tina Fey read off the name of versatile defender Emily Sonnett, Tim Howard introduced goalkeeper Casey Murphy, and so on and so forth with star after star.

It was a fun video put together by U.S. Soccer — you can watch the whole thing right here:

As entertaining as the announcement video was, it was only a means to an end. The end, of course, is Vlatko Andonovski's final 23-player roster for this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The United States' first game kicks off against Vietnam on July 21.

After combing through the roster, here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Andonovski's selections.