Damian Lillard Talks NBA Retirement amid $176M Contract, Rumors on Blazers Future

As Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard ponders his future with the franchise that drafted him sixth overall in 2012, he appears to already have an idea for the end of his career.

Lillard, who is in the second to last year of his four-year, $176 million contract before his two-year extension goes into effect in 2025, told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that his age and whether or not he wins an NBA championship will be the top factors in determining his retirement.

"I'm under contract for four more years, and I'll be going on 36 at the end of that, so I'm at least playing that long. I'll probably say until I'm about 38 or 39," Lillard said. "It's hard to say now. When the time comes, it's hard to let go of what you've been doing your whole life. I'm not going to play myself into the ground. As long as I play, I'm going to be a good player. I think it also depends on when and if I win the championship."

With the No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, the Blazers have a crucial decision to make as to whether to flip the pick for a star player who can help them win now or use the selection on one of the top prospects in this year's class. The latter move would have significant ramifications on Lillard's future with the team, as he has expressed a disinterest in being a part of a rebuild despite his longtime loyalty to Portland.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Tuesday's episode of Get Up that Lillard's stance hasn't changed and he prefers to have experienced players around him at this stage in his career while he chases a ring.

"Dame does not want a youth movement, he wants to play with veterans, he wants the team to upgrade fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him now," Windhorst said.

However, Lillard told Scotto that he doesn't intend to use his stature within the organization to influence Portland's offseason moves. When asked how he'd respond if the Blazers asked him how to approach the No. 3 pick or a free-agent deal for veteran forward Jerami Grant, Lillard said, "I'd say whatever you guys think is best."

As Lillard enters the twilight of his career, it appears likely that he will need a change of scenery if he hopes to earn a championship before he walks away from the game.