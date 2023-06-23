6 NFL Players Most Likely to Face Contract Disputes Next Season

0 of 6

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The dawn of NFL training camp means that contract negotiations are bound to take center stage in the news cycle.

This year, there are several situations worth monitoring with varying levels of panic involved. From Saquon Barkley to Quinnen Williams, there are numerous stars whose contract negotiations are far from settled.

Training camp often ends up being a stage and catalyst to get long-term deals done. It's an opportunity for players to sit out and make their absence felt in a way that won't have a major impact once the season actually gets started.

Managing the salary cap and paying out major contracts to those who have earned them isn't always easy, especially for teams that are fortunate enough to have multiple players who deserve top-of-the-market deals.

The best teams do a good job of projecting where the contract disputes will be and come up with a plan.

So, now's a good time to break out the crystal ball and look ahead to see where the contract disputes around the league might be next season.