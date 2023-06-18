ESPN: Vikings Want New Justin Jefferson Contract; May Have to Make WR Top-Paid Non-QB

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings want to sign Justin Jefferson to a long-term contract extension in the future.

They're just not feeling the urgency at the moment.

"Could be big money on the way at some point. The Vikings believe that he's a cornerstone player, the best receiver in the league. They want to sign him to an extension at some point," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "Two potential hurdles in the way, though. He's only three years into a rookie deal that has two years left with a fifth-year option, so not in a major rush to do it right now. And then the market for receivers, you're looking at around $30 million or more. Tyreek Hill makes $30 million a year on a big deal but they might need to make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. So, those are some hurdles but certainly the Vikings want to do this at some point. Jefferson is expected at training camp regardless."

Jefferson will make $2.4 million during the 2023 season in the fourth year of his rookie contract. His fifth-year option will pay him an estimated $19.7 million in 2024.

