Panic Meter for Saquon Barkley, Other Potential NFL Stars 2023 Training Camp HoldoutsJune 14, 2023
Panic Meter for Saquon Barkley, Other Potential NFL Stars 2023 Training Camp Holdouts
NFL teams still have work to do in the weeks between mandatory minicamp and training camp—mostly in the form of contract negotiations with player representatives. On one side, the agent tries to get the best contract for his client, though the front office wants good value (long or short term) on a deal.
At times, front offices and players struggle to find common ground on contract numbers whether it's the length of the deal, yearly salary or guaranteed money, which may lead to holdouts.
Remember, players are subject to fines for missing training camp practices.
To counter an increase in fines, more players have decided to "hold-in," showing up to camp but skipping team drills and activities in protest of their contractual situation.
We've rounded up eight high-profile players most likely to hold out this summer. The list doesn't include players who have recently shared positive updates about negotiations such as Joe Burrow, or veterans who are open to playing out the 2023 season on their current deals like Jonathan Taylor.
All the potential holdouts and hold-ins are either disgruntled or haven't said much about progress in extension talks with their respective teams.
Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
On Monday, Budda Baker reported to Arizona Cardinals mandatory minicamp, but his presence doesn't mean that he'll show up for the first day of training camp.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baker wants to become the highest-paid safety or a change of scenery.
Based on his recent production, Baker can insert his name in the conversation among the league's best safeties. In 2019, he led the NFL in solo tackles (104), recorded seven interceptions over the last three seasons, and earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods with All-Pro recognition in 2020.
With that said, Baker plays a position that's low on the premium scale. Between offensive and defensive positions, safety has the third-lowest non-exclusive franchise and transition tag values in total dollar amount.
In the beginning of its rebuild under new general manager Monti Ossenfort and incoming head coach Jonathan Gannon, Arizona may trade Baker, who's a quality asset, for draft capital and (or) a player on a rookie deal with a focus on the future.
Remember, the Cardinals will likely start the 2023 season without quarterback Kyler Murray, who's recovering from a torn ACL. So, they're not in a position to win right now. Also note that at the end of May, the team cut three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
Unless the Cardinals feel comfortable with the highest-paid safety on a four-to-five-win team, Baker seems like a prime candidate to hold out until the front office ships him elsewhere.
Panic Meter: 9
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants offered Barkley up to $14 million per year on a new deal (with incentives according to NJ.com's Bob Brookover), but the two-time Pro Bowl running back rejected those offers.
Recently, Barkley spoke publicly about his contract buzz and called the rumored details "misleading" as he pushed back on the notion of his desire to reset the running back market.
Moreover, Barkley didn't rule out the possibility of sitting out the entire 2023 season, which is reminiscent of what Le'Veon Bell did in 2018 (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra).
"I think that's a conversation. Like you said, that's a card I could play. That comes up in conversation if something don't get done by July 17. ... We got a little bit of time in between there. When that date comes up, then I'll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions."
In 2018, when Bell sat out for a new contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on with a talented offense that included two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. Smith-Schuster and Conner earned Pro Bowl nods in Bell's holdout year.
Barkley's situation is much different than Bell's from years ago.
The Giants don't have a highly experienced veteran quarterback with two rings, an All-Pro receiver or a recent early-round draft pick at running back. Barkley carried Big Blue's 15th-ranked scoring offense for much of the 2022 season, logging 1,650 of his team's 5,676 offensive yards (about 29 percent).
Nonetheless, The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll wrote that the Giants' previous offers for Barkley "no longer exist" once they placed the tag on him.
Among the potential holdouts, the situation between the Giants and Barkley could become an acrimonious matter if the two sides don't find common ground by July 17. The Giants may have to offer a good chunk of guaranteed money in a $13-14 million deal to keep their best offensive playmaker in the fold.
Panic Meter: 9
Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
The Athletic's David Lombardi wrote that the San Francisco 49ers' negotiation process with Nick Bosa seems like "business as usual."
According to Lombardi, Bosa didn't take part in the 49ers' veteran minicamp last week, but he was in the team's weight room, which is a good sign for both sides heading into the summer.
Coming off a stellar year with a league-leading 18.5 sacks and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year honor, Bosa will likely reset the non-quarterback market with a massive contract. Because his deal will likely top T.J. Watt's four-year, $112 million ($80 million guaranteed) contract, Bosa must exercise patience while his agent does the heavy lifting in negotiations.
Nonetheless, the 49ers will eventually hammer out a deal with their most valuable defensive playmaker.
Neither the club nor Bosa (or his agent) has suggested the possibility of a holdout, but he makes the list simply because of the possible wait on a large-scale contract.
Panic Meter: 1
Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
Last year, the Minnesota Vikings defense allowed the fifth-most points and the second-most yards. They cannot afford to lose three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter, who's recorded four double-digit sack seasons in seven years with the team.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunter will skip Vikings' mandatory minicamp practices because the two sides haven't seen "eye-to-eye on a new contract."
Hunter may find it difficult to get a pay raise with the current regime under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who took over the Vikings' general manager position in 2022.
This offseason, the Vikings have cut, traded and let veterans walk in free agency to reshape their defense. Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Patrick Peterson will play for new teams in 2023. Still performing at a high level in his prime, Hunter falls into a different category though.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have inquired about Hunter's availability.
Even though Hunter and the Vikings went into mandatory minicamp at contractual odds, Minnesota needs its best pass-rusher to hold onto the NFC North title.
Panic Meter: 4
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs hasn't been as vocal as Saquon Barkley about his contract situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, though he did post a cryptic tweet that suggests his focus is on the bigger picture at the running back position.
"Sometimes it's not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us."
Someone responded to that tweet and suggested Jacobs "sign that tag, and get to work," and he replied, "Fan…"
Jacobs may let his absence or lack of participation at training camp speak volumes this summer.
General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels haven't shared any significant progress in negotiations with Jacobs since the team tried to franchise-tag him, which may be why the Raiders running back made his ambiguous comment on Twitter.
Jacobs won the 2022 rushing title, racking up 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for the 12th-ranked offense in yards and scoring. At the top of his game, he should play hardball with the Raiders for a new deal.
Yet Jacobs goes into the summer in a tough spot because the running back market has plummeted this offseason.
Coming off his most productive year, Miles Sanders signed a deal worth about $6.4 million with the Carolina Panthers. The Minnesota Vikings cut four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, and he may have to settle for a contract that's less than (per year) the $10.1 million franchise tag for running backs.
If the Raiders don't come to terms with Jacobs on a multiyear deal by the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players, his future with the Silver and Black could be in doubt. Perhaps team brass trades him and rolls with 2022 fourth-rounder Zamir White in the lead rushing role.
Panic Meter: 8
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
In March, The Athletic's Nate Taylor wrote about Chris Jones' desire to become at least the league's second-highest-paid defensive tackle. Keep in mind that the Los Angeles Rams restructured Aaron Donald's contract last June, and he's the highest-paid player at the position, banking about $31.7 million per year on his new deal.
On Tuesday, Jones skipped Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL insider also noted that the team is willing to sign its star defensive tackle to an extension in the summer.
Coming off his first All-Pro campaign with 15.5 sacks, 46 pressures and 17 tackles for loss, Jones can make his reported aspirations come true and earn a big pay raise.
If Schefter's sources are correct, the Chiefs may be willing to accommodate Jones' salary demands. At a minimum, he would top Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons' new four-year, $94 million contract ($66 million in guarantees).
Assuming Kansas City anticipated Jones' absence or his offseason push for a new deal, no one in the Chiefs front office or fanbase should be concerned about this routine step in the negotiating process.
Though the Chiefs have just $652,557 in cap space, expect general manager Brett Veach to spread out Jones' $28.3 million cap number with an extension to fit his contract on the books.
Panic Meter: 2
Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Weeks before the 2023 draft, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Devin White requested a trade amid negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a follow-up report, she noted that he wanted between $18 and $20 per year on a new deal.
In that yearly million-dollar range, White's contract would slot into the top five at his position along with Roquan Smith, Shaquille Leonard, Fred Warner and Tremaine Edmunds.
But White doesn't quite belong on the same tier as those linebackers because of his lapses in coverage and run support. In two out of four years, he's allowed a 104.9 passer rating (out of a possible 158.3) or higher in coverage and missed at least 10.5 percent of his tackles.
On the flip side, White's agent can highlight his pass-rushing ability. He's registered 20.5 sacks—logging nine in 2020 on a Super Bowl-winning squad. On the open market, defenders who can rush the passer will draw interest from teams that will pay a premium for their skill set.
White may not get $18-20 million, but he can earn an increase from his current $11.7 million salary. The Buccaneers can use him in a similar way that the Dallas Cowboys deploy Micah Parsons, as a part-time pass-rusher and off-ball linebacker to justify his pay raise.
Head coach Todd Bowles, who has a background as a defensive coordinator, may push to keep White and use him in a more effective fashion. General manager Jason Licht has already said the team has "no intention" of trading the Pro Bowl linebacker.
Panic Meter: 5
Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
Back in March, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the team's effort to ink Christian Wilkins on a long-term deal.
"That's a priority of ours, and that's something that a group of people have to work together to do something that makes the most sense for the individual and the team," McDaniel said.
Two weeks before the draft, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the Dolphins and Williams "continue to exchange numbers" in regard to an extension.
Typically, when we hear very little about negotiations between a team and a player, that's a sign that the two sides don't feel the need to do any public posturing for leverage.
Based on McDaniel's comments and the ongoing communication between Miami and Wilkins, the Dolphins should be able to seal a new deal with him by late July.
Despite his relatively modest sack numbers compared to the top defensive tackles who recently signed new contracts such as Javon Hargrave, Daron Payne and Jeffery Simmons, Wilkins could see his yearly salary rise from $10.8 million to about $20 million per year because he wreaks havoc in opposing backfields, leading the Dolphins with double-digit tackles for loss totals in 2021 and 2022.
Panic Meter: 2
Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets
Quinnen Williams has drawn a clear line in the sand. He hasn't reported to OTAs or mandatory minicamp while in contract talks with the New York Jets.
On a positive note, the Jets have reportedly made progress in their negotiations with Williams.
Early in May, ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote that the two sides "aren't close to an agreement." Later in the month when OTAs kicked off around the league, Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post noted that the team and Williams "are not that far apart" in contractual talks.
Whatever the case, the Jets seem to have an open dialogue with Williams, who's probably going to sign a big-money extension. On the defensive tackle pay scale, he'll probably surpass Jeffery Simmons' $23.5 million annual salary ($66 million guaranteed).
In April, Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Tennessee Titans. He's a two-time Pro Bowler with 21 sacks, 72 pressures and 28 tackles for loss in 56 games. For comparison, Williams has 27.5 sacks, 78 pressures and 33 tackles for loss in 57 contests.
As of Wednesday, the Jets have $24.8 million in cap space. In all likelihood, they'll have Williams back on the practice field at training camp.
Panic Meter: 3
Team salary cap figures and player contracts are provided by Over the Cap.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.