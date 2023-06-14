Panic Meter for Saquon Barkley, Other Potential NFL Stars 2023 Training Camp Holdouts

0 of 9

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

NFL teams still have work to do in the weeks between mandatory minicamp and training camp—mostly in the form of contract negotiations with player representatives. On one side, the agent tries to get the best contract for his client, though the front office wants good value (long or short term) on a deal.

At times, front offices and players struggle to find common ground on contract numbers whether it's the length of the deal, yearly salary or guaranteed money, which may lead to holdouts.

Remember, players are subject to fines for missing training camp practices.

To counter an increase in fines, more players have decided to "hold-in," showing up to camp but skipping team drills and activities in protest of their contractual situation.

We've rounded up eight high-profile players most likely to hold out this summer. The list doesn't include players who have recently shared positive updates about negotiations such as Joe Burrow, or veterans who are open to playing out the 2023 season on their current deals like Jonathan Taylor.

All the potential holdouts and hold-ins are either disgruntled or haven't said much about progress in extension talks with their respective teams.