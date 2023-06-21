X

    Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire Climbs 220 Foot Crane on Video to Fulfill Bet

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire speaks to the crowd after his teams victory 42-25 during the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels on December 28, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire already overcame one opponent months before the 2023 season.

    That opponent?

    A 220-foot tall crane.

    As Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal explained, there is a crane that stands 220 feet tall at Jones AT&T Stadium as part of an ongoing renovation project that will finish before the 2024 season.

    McGuire was asked how many retweets it would take to climb the crane and responded by saying "3000 and I am in."

    Texas Tech Football @TexasTechFB

    🚨 RED RAIDER NATION 🚨<br><br>3K retweets and <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyMcGuireTTU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyMcGuireTTU</a> will climb the crane 👀 <a href="https://t.co/z2t18fQMMq">pic.twitter.com/z2t18fQMMq</a>

    Well, that tweet reached the 3,000 threshold:

    Texas Tech Football @TexasTechFB

    He did it. <br><br>More to come tomorrow 👀 <a href="https://t.co/oiuT37SdZq">pic.twitter.com/oiuT37SdZq</a>

    Texas Tech Football @TexasTechFB

    Special s/o to the crew for making sure every safety precaution was taken. <br><br>Please do not attempt something like this on your own. <a href="https://t.co/SOFLCgldiX">pic.twitter.com/SOFLCgldiX</a>

    Matt Dowdy, who is Texas Tech's assistant athletics director for media relations, explained there was "zero" risk because "every safety precaution there is was utilized. He was also with the experts that go up and down there every day."

    Games against Big 12 opponents may not look that intimidating for the coach after that climb.

