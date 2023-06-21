Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire Climbs 220 Foot Crane on Video to Fulfill Bet

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire already overcame one opponent months before the 2023 season.

That opponent?

A 220-foot tall crane.

As Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal explained, there is a crane that stands 220 feet tall at Jones AT&T Stadium as part of an ongoing renovation project that will finish before the 2024 season.

McGuire was asked how many retweets it would take to climb the crane and responded by saying "3000 and I am in."

Well, that tweet reached the 3,000 threshold:

Matt Dowdy, who is Texas Tech's assistant athletics director for media relations, explained there was "zero" risk because "every safety precaution there is was utilized. He was also with the experts that go up and down there every day."

Games against Big 12 opponents may not look that intimidating for the coach after that climb.