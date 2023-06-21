LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Angel Reese Headline Nominees for 2023 ESPY Awards

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

There aren't many places where athletes such as Nikola Jokić, Angel Reese, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lionel Messi compete against each other.

ESPN's ESPYs is one of those places.

ESPN announced the nominees for this year's annual award show, which will air on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can vote for the awards at ESPN.com/ESPYS.

Here is a look at the award categories this year:

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam title

LeBron James' NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin's 87th World Cup victory

Max Verstappen's most wins in an F1 season

Best Team

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best Championship Performance

Leon Edwards victory over Kamaru Usman, UFC

Nikola Jokić, 2023 NBA Finals MVP



Lionel Messi, Argentina World Cup victory



Rose Zhang playoff victory over Jennifer Kupcho, LPGA



Best Comeback Athlete

Jon Jones, UFC

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets



Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun



Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets/Houston Astros



Best Play

Michael Block hole-in-one, PGA

Justin Jefferson one-handed catch, NFL

Ally Lemos corner kick to tie NCAA championship game, NCAA soccer

Trinity Thomas perfect 10 to tie NCAA record, NCAA gymnastics



Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O'Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete with a Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

While James is no stranger to ESPYs nominations, this is the first time he has been included in the best record-breaking performance category throughout his legendary NBA career.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 38,387 career NBA points during a February game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was stopped, and James was joined by the previous record-holder during a ceremony on the court in front of the Los Angeles Lakers fans.

The King isn't the only notable first-timer in a category.

A'ja Wilson, Sophia Smith and Iga Świątek are all first-time nominees in the best athlete in women's sports category. They will be going up against a veteran of the category, as three-time nominee Shiffrin will be looking to take home the award.

Elsewhere, Aaron Judge and Messi are first-time nominees in the best athlete in men's sports category and will face two-time nominees Jokíć and Mahomes.

As for the best team category, it is difficult to distinguish between a list of champions in different sports and at different levels. Yet the Oklahoma Sooners softball team earned a nod against champions such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Nuggets after an incredible run.

Oklahoma won its third consecutive national championship with a victory over Florida State earlier this month and extended its winning streak to an incredible 53 games in the process.

The Sooners already made history. Now they will try to take home an ESPYs award as well.