Oklahoma Beats Florida State to Win 3rd Straight College Softball World Series Title

Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

History made.

The greatest season ever to be played in collegiate softball was completed Thursday night as the Oklahoma Sooners swept their way to a third-consecutive national title with a 3-1 victory over Florida State in Game 2 of the College Softball World Series .

It was never in doubt as the Sooners steam rolled their way to the championship, going 60-1 for the year—the best record ever—and winning 53 consecutive games to close out their season.

That's another record in case anyone has been keeping count.

Following Oklahoma's 5-0 win on Wednesday night to take an early series lead, Florida State looked to extend this series to a rubber match and struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

But just as they've shown all season, the Sooners are too good to be held down for long. They scored two runs in the following frame thanks to back-to-back homers from Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons, giving their squad a lead it would never relinquish.

Alynah Torres then hit an RBI-single in the sixth inning that gave Oklahoma the insurance run it needed to put the game away and win yet another championship in front of a predominantly Boomer Sooner crowd in Oklahoma City.

A star throughout most of the tournament, FSU pitcher Kathryn Sandercock couldn't handle Oklahoma's offense once it got going late. What was an excellent pitching performance for most of the night, including getting out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam, will be forgotten.

It's the second time in three years that Seminole fall just short of a national title against the Sooners, having lost to them in the World Series in 2021 as well.

Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl won the Most Outstanding Player of this year's tournament, following in the footsteps of Jocelyn Alo last year and Giselle Juarez before her, an absolutely incredible legacy.

Bahl pitched a complete-game shut out in Game 1 against the Seminoles and then came in to give three excellent innings of relief to close things out Thursday night, not giving up a single hit. She only surrendered two hits in Game 1.

Just a freshman, she'll be back to carry on the Sooners' legacy for several years to come.

What's possibly even more impressive from this entire Oklahoma run, is that they became the first team to three-peat in over 30 years when the great UCLA teams of 1988-1990 did so.

The Sooners will be looking to make even more history next season as they go for four.

And, honestly, who can ever count them out now.