Ohio State TE Zak Herbstreit, Son of Kirk, in Stable Condition After Hospitalization

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons, according to Clayton Hall and John Wise of ABC 6 in Columbus.

Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, is in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center.

"His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers," Kirk told ABC 6.

He subsequently shared a statement from his son on social media:



"I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon."

Herbstreit, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, walked on with the OSU football program heading into the 2021 season. As a sophomore, he appeared late in the Buckeyes' victories over Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers in 2022.

Kirk was on the call when his son entered the matchup with the Badgers.

Herbstreit is entering his junior year at Ohio State and listed on the team's 2023 roster.