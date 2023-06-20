Raptors Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Says 'Nobody Wants' Otto Porter Jr.; SF Owed $6.3M

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors took a chance on signing Otto Porter Jr. to a two-year contract last summer, and it's already backfired.

Michael Grange of SportsNet reported the Raptors have sought to trade Porter but cannot find a taker.

"Nobody wants Otto Porter Jr.," said one league executive. "He's frail. He's always a layup away from being out six to eight weeks."

Porter played in just eight games last season due to a dislocated toe. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in limited minutes before the injury.

The 2013 first-round pick has missed at least 50 games in three of the past four seasons. Once a solid 3-and-D wing, Porter's inability to stay healthy has derailed his NBA career. His lone healthy season in the past four years came in 2021-22, when he played a critical bench role in helping the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship.

Toronto's roster could undergo a major overhaul this summer with Fred VanVleet an unrestricted free agent and Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby both mentioned as potential trade targets. Porter's status will be unimpacted by the overall dealings of the Raptors' summer, as it's unlikely any team will be willing to take him on at his current salary.

If Toronto decides to use the stretch provision to waive Porter, then he'll likely find a bevy of suitors willing to sign him to a veteran's minimum contract. However, it's more likely the Raptors hold onto him through the summer and hope he rebounds enough to garner trade interest by next February.