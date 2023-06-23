Progress Report Grades for Former Top MLB Prospects Thus Far in the Big Leagues

0 of 11

It doesn't take much to turn a top prospect into a former top prospect. Just 130 at-bats for hitters and 50 innings for pitchers, as well as 45 days on the big club's active roster.

Since some of the best prospects at the outset of the 2023 Major League Baseball season have since crossed these thresholds, let's check in with how they're doing.

We've handed out progress report grades for how they're adapting to life in the big leagues. Roaring successes get an A. Wall-to-wall struggles get an F. Something in between gets, well, something in between.

Please note that we're only discussing former top prospects who are in the big leagues right now. Grayson Rodriguez, for example, fumbled his chance and is now back in the minors.

We'll start by catching up with the top five prospects heading into the 2022 season before counting down 10 for this year in order of where they appeared in B/R's preseason top 100.