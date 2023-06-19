NBA Scout on Brandon Miller: 'No Concern About His Character' Entering 2023 Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller delivered a handgun to a former teammate that he allegedly didn't know would be used to kill a woman in Tuscaloosa in January, but that reportedly will not hurt his outlook in Thursday's NBA draft.

An NBA draft scout told The Athletic's Seth Davis that Miller's off-the-court decision-making is "definitely a question," but there's "no concern about his character" overall:

"That's the man. All you have to do is watch that South Carolina game to see what he's capable of. He was going through all that trouble and he was still able to lock in. He has the potential to be a good defender at multiple positions. His decision-making off the court is definitely a question. In interviewing people and talking to people around him, there's no concern about his character. He made a bad decision that turned out to be tragic, but from everything I've heard he's not a bad kid. Hopefully he learned his lesson."

Miller has not been charged with a crime in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15. Former Alabama player Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun that his friend Michael Davis used in the shooting.

"Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur," Tuscaloosa attorney Jim Standridge said in a statement at the time, per Mike Rodak of AL.com.

After averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, Miller was named SEC Freshman and Player of the Year. His signature performance came when he dropped 41 points in an overtime win against South Carolina in February.

It's widely expected that Miller will be one of the first players to hear his name in Thursday's NBA draft.