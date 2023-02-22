Attorney: Alabama's Brandon Miller Didn't Know Gun in Murder Case Would Be Used

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman forward Brandon Miller was revealed by police to have delivered the handgun to a former teammate that was used to kill a woman last month, and now his attorney is clarifying his involvement in the matter.

"Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur," Tuscaloosa attorney Jim Standridge said in a statement, per Mike Rodak of AL.com.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday for former Alabama player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis, a Tuscaloosa detective testified that Miller had brought Miles' gun to him after Miles asked him to do so in a text message. Miller has not been charged with a crime and it is not expected that charges will be pursued against him.

Standridge confirmed in the statement that Miller received a text from Miles asking him for the firearm, but said Miller was already on his way to pick him up and had no context of the situation Miles was involved in. Standridge also indicated that Miller was unaware he was transporting the weapon.

"Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the back seat of Brandon's vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car," the statement said.

Miles admitted to police that he provided the gun that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jamea Harris on Jan. 15, but he said it was Davis who fired the weapon. Both Miles and Davis are facing capital murder charges and had their bond denied on Tuesday.

Upon the revelation of Miller's involvement in the matter, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the program was already aware of that fact.

"Can't control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. ... Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time," Oats told reporters when asked about Miller.

Oats later clarified his comments in a follow-up statement, saying that they "came across poorly:"

"We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects. They were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative. In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris's family."

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Alabama released a statement confirming Miller's status with the team on Wednesday:

Miller is the leading scorer for the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide at 18.7 points per game. He's expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft this summer.

Standridge stated that Miller has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation into Harris' death and will continue to do so.