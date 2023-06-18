Blazers Rumors: Jusuf Nurkić Trade Eyed amid Possible Rebuild Around Damian Lillard

Soobum Im/Getty Images

As the Portland Trail Blazers aim to build a championship contender around Damian Lillard, it appears one player who has spent the majority of his career with the franchise could be on the move this summer.

Portland has been "focused" on trading veteran center Jusuf Nurkić this offseason, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

The Trail Blazers have been weighing their trade options ahead of the 2023 draft with the window to compete for a championship around a soon-to-be 33-year-old Lillard dwindling.

While the team appears to be focused on moving Nurkić, it has also been linked to trades involving the No. 3 overall pick and Anfernee Simons.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote on June 9:

"My league sources say that Portland's interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the no. 3 pick, and it's also open to moving Anfernee Simons. Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, or Mikal Bridges would make sense as potential targets via trade, but it's unclear what level of appetite the Blazers have for that kind of trade. Come draft night, they might just pick."

Portland acquired Nurkić in a trade with the Denver Nuggets during the 2016-17 campaign after a position battle with now two-time MVP Nikola Jokić and he has become a serviceable center for the Trail Blazers in his six and a half seasons.

During the 2022-23 season, Nurkić averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 52 games while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The 28-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 324 games with Portland while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from deep.

Nurkić is under contract through the 2025-26 season after signing a four-year, $70 million contract extension in July 2022. Given the term on his deal and his performance over the last few seasons, he should fetch a decent return, especially if included in some sort of package.