Blazers Rumors: Anfernee Simons Available amid Trade Buzz Around No. 3 NBA Draft Pick

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have "genuine" interest in building around Damian Lillard this summer, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, which means the franchise will face some tough decisions involving its supporting cast.

Portland owns the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft and is "exploring" deals for that selection, according to O'Connor. Additionally, the Blazers are reportedly open to moving Anfernee Simons this offseason.

O'Connor wrote:

"My league sources say that Portland's interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the no. 3 pick, and it's also open to moving Anfernee Simons. Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, or Mikal Bridges would make sense as potential targets via trade, but it's unclear what level of appetite the Blazers have for that kind of trade. Come draft night, they might just pick."

The Athletic's John Hollinger reported last month that the Trail Blazers are in "win it for Dame mode" and could use a package of the No. 3 pick and Simons to bring in an elite small forward this summer.

Portland selected Simons 24th in the 2018 draft, and he is perhaps the franchise's best trade chip in what should be a pivotal offseason.

Simons put together the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 62 games while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from deep.

The 24-year-old is under contract through the 2025-26 season after signing a four-year, $100 million extension with the Trail Blazers last summer.

With Lillard continuing to remain loyal to the Trail Blazers, it's no surprise the franchise is considering all of its options this offseason.

Lillard is under contract in Portland through 2024-25, and the Trail Blazers need to prove they're serious about winning a title as the point guard's tenure with the franchise has been mired by mediocre postseason appearances.

In Lillard's 11 seasons, the Trail Blazers have reached the postseason eight times, but they haven't made the playoffs in each of the last two years and have only made it out of the first round three times.

In 2014, Portland was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the San Antonio Spurs. They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals in 2016 and in the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

With the 2023 draft quickly approaching, many eyes will be on Portland, the No. 3 pick and Simons.