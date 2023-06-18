NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Praised as Bears Want QB to Be 'More Decisive in Year 3'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The 2023 season is going to be a big one for third-year quarterback Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears.

The 2021 first-round pick showed signs of improvement in 2022, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that the Ohio State product has looked good in practices this summer.

However, Fowler also noted that the Bears hope Fields will be "more decisive" this coming season:

"The people I've spoken to out of Chicago say that Fields is 'slingin' it' this offseason and that he's had a nice command of the Bears offense, Luke Getsy's second year in that system. He's changing plays at the line of scrimmage in OTAs and minicamp, felt good about taking ownership of things, how the offense should be run as a whole.

"Now, they want him to be a little more decisive in Year 3 as a Bear. If the throw's there, make it. If it's not, then you can use your Justin Fields superpowers, 1,100+ rushing yards, run around. But they don't want him to start with that, they want him to make the easy throw. And good news for the Bears offense, they're expected to have Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney back for training camp. Mooney is significant because he had ankle surgery this offseason. So, they're going to go with him and then have a full arsenal come late July."

Fields has always been strong with his legs, but he progressed as a passer in 2022, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games.

The next step for Fields is to continue improving as a passer, and having DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney as his top receivers in 2023 will give him every opportunity to do that.