Bills Rumors: Stefon Diggs Expected to Return for Training Camp as Issues 'Resolved'

After a bit of tumult during minicamp this week, the Buffalo Bills and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs are reportedly ready to move past the issue that caused him to miss Tuesday's mandatory practice.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's episode of SportsCenter that the Bills believe the situation is "resolved" and they Diggs to be present for the rest of their offseason program when they reconvene for training camp:

Bills feel like that this is resolved what happened last week with him missing a little bit of minicamp and being gone for OTAs. A source told me that the feeling is that Diggs would not have practiced on Wednesday unless he felt like he was in a better spot with the team. They had a lot of meetings on Tuesday to sort all of this out. And now Diggs is expected to be back for training camp. So, it's all systems go for a team that will be competing for a championship with Diggs yet again.

A stir was caused this week when Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence from Tuesday's practice session. However, when Diggs was in attendance on Wednesday, McDermott said he felt they reached a resolution and clarified that he actually approved Diggs to miss the previous day.

"It was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me," McDermott said. "And those conversations have gotten us to what I think, and believe, is a great spot."

While it appears there's a clear path ahead for the Bills following this week's strife, there is still speculation that Diggs is not satisfied with his role within the Buffalo offense. Veteran NFL analyst Michael Lombardi said on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he believes the situation "has to be related to scheme and usage."

A Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons with the Bills, Diggs is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the NFL. He racked up 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

However, his relationship with star quarterback Josh Allen fell under a microscope after their disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last season. Diggs was seen yelling at Allen on the sidelines during that game, and the wideout left the locker room without speaking to reporters after the game.

It remains to be seen how things will play out when the Bills begin training camp on July 26. Buffalo is expected to be one of the top title contenders in the AFC once again this year, but Diggs' presence on the field will be paramount to the team's success.