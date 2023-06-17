4-Star QB Austin Simmons Flips to Ole Miss from Florida, Reclassifies from '25 to '23

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss bolstered its quarterback room over the weekend.

4-star quarterback recruit Austin Simons announced that he was reneging on his commitment to Florida and instead will be committing to Ole Miss. In the process, he will also be reclassifying from 2025 to 2023 and enrolling at the school this summer.

Simmons committed to the Gators in April but instead opted to join Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss's stacked quarterback room. The position group includes the likes of incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard, but notably did not have a 2023 commit until now.

He notably has a 5.34 GPA and finished his high school education at 16. He was homeschooled and has already earned 15 credits at the collegiate level.

He had additional offers from schools including Arkansas and Auburn, and will officially enter the SEC with the Rebels. Ole Miss went 8-5 in 2022 with a 4-4 record in conference play.

Dart threw for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season with the team since transferring from USC.

Simmons also is regarded as an elite baseball prospect, but it is currently unknown if he will attempt to play for the Rebels on the diamond.