    Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon More Likely to Be Traded Than Smart, White, Pritchard

    Jack MurrayJune 17, 2023

    Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

    One of the Boston Celtics' most recent acquisitions may also be the next one out.

    "My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday that Boston is looking to move out at least one of its guards to ease a backcourt logjam," Marc Stein wrote on Saturday. "Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard."

    B/R's Chris Haynes reported Friday that the Celtics "are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster."

    Brogdon, the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, was acquired by the Celtics in July 2022 and averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games for the Celtics.

    Boston is Brogdon's third franchise in his seven-year career after previously playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. He has two years remaining on his contract and carries a cap hit of $22.5 million per season.

    The Celtics went 57-25 in 2022-23 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the Miami Heat in seven games.

