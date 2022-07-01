Report: Malcolm Brogdon Traded to Celtics; Pacers Get Daniel Theis, Draft Pick, More

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have acquired veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Here are the full terms of the trade, per Wojnarowski:

Celtics get: Malcolm Brogdon

Pacers get: 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in April that the Pacers had given a number of teams the impression they would pursue a trade of the 29-year-old during the offseason.

Brogdon signed a two-year, $45 million extension with the Pacers in October, which prohibited him from being moved during the 2021-22 season.

Brogdon has been in Indiana for the past three seasons after spending the first three years of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Virginia product averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists during an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign that saw him play just 36 games.

The Pacers finished 25-57 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Indiana is looking to build for the future, and the Atlanta native didn't fit what the team was doing.

Brogdon will go to a Boston squad that is looking for the final piece of the championship puzzle. The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals last season before falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Brogdon has shown the ability to score consistently, but he won't be asked to carry the load in Boston. While he was the Pacers' leading scorer in the last two seasons, he will be asked to fit in alongside the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Brogdon has three years and $67.6 million remaining on his contract.