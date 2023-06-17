NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Eyeing 'High-Level Wing Players' in Exchange for No. 7 Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers appear to be a candidate to make an impactful trade at the 2023 NBA Draft.

ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst reported that the franchise is looking at moving the seventh overall selection at the draft and was optimistic that the team could get a deal done.

"Indiana has been trying to trade the seventh pick," Windhorst said. "I've been told they have been trying to get wing players, trying to move out of the seventh pick to get a high-level wing player now. Frankly, I think they will be able to if they are motivated enough."

B/R's Chris Haynes also reported Friday that the Pacers are shopping the 7th pick in hopes of acquiring a wing who can slot into their starting lineup.

The Pacers finished 35-47 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season. They were five games behind the Chicago Bulls for a spot in the play-in tournament. They were rated 19th in the league in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating.

They have been linked to several wing players, including OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Matisse Thybulle. While it is unknown if it would take more than the seventh pick to acquire a player of the caliber that the Pacers are looking for, Windhorst's optimism shows that their will be interest among the league.

The 2023 NBA Draft is June 22nd, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Houston power forward Jarace Walker as the seventh pick in his mock draft