X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Eyeing 'High-Level Wing Players' in Exchange for No. 7 Pick

    Jack MurrayJune 17, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: George Hill #7 of the Indiana Pacers is congratulated after he sunk a three at the buzzer signaling the end of the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 09, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers appear to be a candidate to make an impactful trade at the 2023 NBA Draft.

    ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst reported that the franchise is looking at moving the seventh overall selection at the draft and was optimistic that the team could get a deal done.

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    The Pacers are trying to trade the No. 7 overall pick for a high-level wing player, per <a href="https://twitter.com/WindhorstESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindhorstESPN</a> (<a href="https://t.co/FVyq40niyh">https://t.co/FVyq40niyh</a>):<br><br>"Indiana has been talking to people about the No. 7 pick. I've been told they've been trying to get wing players. They've been trying to move out of… <a href="https://t.co/sF9HeG7re3">pic.twitter.com/sF9HeG7re3</a>

    "Indiana has been trying to trade the seventh pick," Windhorst said. "I've been told they have been trying to get wing players, trying to move out of the seventh pick to get a high-level wing player now. Frankly, I think they will be able to if they are motivated enough."

    B/R's Chris Haynes also reported Friday that the Pacers are shopping the 7th pick in hopes of acquiring a wing who can slot into their starting lineup.

    The Pacers finished 35-47 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season. They were five games behind the Chicago Bulls for a spot in the play-in tournament. They were rated 19th in the league in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating.

    They have been linked to several wing players, including OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Matisse Thybulle. While it is unknown if it would take more than the seventh pick to acquire a player of the caliber that the Pacers are looking for, Windhorst's optimism shows that their will be interest among the league.

    NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Eyeing 'High-Level Wing Players' in Exchange for No. 7 Pick
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The 2023 NBA Draft is June 22nd, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Houston power forward Jarace Walker as the seventh pick in his mock draft