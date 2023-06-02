2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round PredictionsJune 2, 2023
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Predictions
- who the Charlotte Hornets' will take with the No. 2 pick
- Portland Trail Blazers trade scenarios involving the No. 3 pick
- James Harden's expected return to Houston and how that will impact the Rockets' pick at No. 4
*Editor's Note: This mock draft will be updated to reflect B/R intel, latest news and trades between now and the June 22 NBA Draft.
Check back for updates, and hit the comments with your draft-night predictions.
The 2023 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA prospects has passed, and this year's field is nearly set. International prospects have until June 12 to pull out.
Earlier this week, scouts were surprised to see a handful of interesting names head back to college. The draft lost some of its depth at the bottom, but scouts still see more talent than usual in the early second round.
Meanwhile, conversations continue to swirl around:
After attending the NBA combine and pro days, and talking with team scouts and executives, there has been significant recent movement in our latest mock draft.
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama
Position: PF/C
Team: Metropolitans 92
Wembanyama is still putting the finishing touches on the most eye-opening, pre-draft highlight reel in two decades with his French team Mets 92 up 2-0 in the top French domestic league's semis, LNB.
Wembanyama is currently delivering playoff wins in a respected pro league, which only helps sell the impact of his unprecedented physical tools and skill set.
San Antonio is on the verge of pairing a five-position defender in Jeremy Sochan with a 7'5" shot-blocker who'll double as both the team's rim protector and No. 1 scoring option.
2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller
Position: SF
Year: Freshman
School: Alabama
League sources tell B/R that there are execs in Charlotte's front office who see a star wing in Miller. Miller's 6'9" size, shooting, live-dribble passing and defensive tools make him a lower-risk prospect, in terms of sheer talent.
It's not as clear how high the Hornets are on Scoot Henderson, and whether they see a fit with LaMelo Ball. But some scouts around the league have cooled on Henderson throughout the year.
With 33-year-old Gordon Hayward entering the final year of his contract, Miller may have an edge at No. 2.
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson
Position: PG
Team: G League Ignite
With Miller possibly gone at No. 2, Henderson becomes a likely best-player-available choice at No. 3.
The question is whether Portland will be making it, or if another team trades up with a Blazers' franchise focused on adding veteran star power
Miller would be an easier fit for Portland, but if the Blazers are motivated to push for the playoffs in 2023-24, it may not matter who's on the board for them at No. 3. Portland figures to be fielding and making proposals from now until draft night on June 22.
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson
Position: PG/SG
Team: Overtime Elite
Assuming James Harden becomes a Rocket, the biggest positional need for Houston will be a wing, with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith locked into starting jobs.
Sources say the Thompsons twins—Ausar and Amen—are both in heavy consideration at No. 4.
While Ausar comes off as the better fit for his improved shot-making, Amen has the more bankable skill with his passing—something that creates a rare archetype and unique upside.
With Ausar's erratic decision-making and (still) below-average shooting, Amen's combination of elite athletic ability, ball-handling and translatable playmaking at 6'7" could give him an edge in the best-player-available discussion.
5. Detroit Pistons: Cam Whitmore
Position: SF/PF
Year: Freshman
Team: Villanova
The Detroit Pistons could plug Cam Whitmore into either forward spot with his shot-making and 235-pound frame.
Having two playmakers in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey allows Detroit to look past Whitmore's sub-par passing skills. He could play to his athletic strengths and catch-and-shoot game in Detroit, though Whitmore should also see enough opportunities to experiment with some of the self-creation he flashed into dribble drives and step-backs.
Between Whitmore, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, the Pistons would ultimately have one of the NBA's most physical front lines.
Mid Lottery
6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)
The Magic—who always seem to value skill, versatility and intangibles over athleticism in the draft—could covet Black's jumbo point-guard potential or his versatility for a lineup that already has a handful of guards and cornerstone forwards. Between Black, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, there would be plenty of interchangeability and defense in front of lead scorer Paolo Banchero.
7. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman)
Walker's potential shoot-dribble-pass versatility would fit cleanly at the 4 next to Myles Turner, assuming the freshman continues to build on the flashes of three-point range, drives past closeouts, live-dribble playmaking and some self-creation skill. We're hearing an elbow injury forced him to cancel his pro day, so it will be interesting to hear who he's able to work out for over the next few weeks.
8. Washington Wizards: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2004)
Thompson's athleticism, creation potential, defense and improvable shooting would create too much upside for the Wizards to pass on at No. 8. This would presumably be his floor, with Thompson earning realistic consideration as high as No. 4.
9. Utah Jazz: Gradey Dick (Kansas, SG/SF, Freshman)
Without an obvious star on the board, the Jazz could value Dick's sure-thing shooting and look to mirror the Miami Heat's success by loading up on shot-making. Utah could be drawn to the strategy of building with the firepower/spacing provided by Dick and Lauri Markkanen alongside Walker Kessler's offensive efficiency and rim protection.
10. Dallas Mavericks: Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida, PF, Freshman)
Hendricks would fill a need in Dallas with his shooting, defensive versatility and athleticism from the power forward position. When the perceived star names are off the board, teams are expected to covet and value Hendrick's three-and-D archetype and fit over upside.
Late Lottery
11. Orlando Magic: Keyonte George (Baylor, SG, Freshman)
Already with the No. 6 pick and a young roster, Orlando could look to trade No. 11, though adding George's scoring and shooting should also be appealing. The fact that he looked slim and well conditioned during his pro day sat well with scouts. Still, Orlando's pick at No. 6 could impact its decision at No. 11. It will be difficult to find minutes for two lottery picks in 2023-24.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dereck Lively (Duke, C, Freshman)
Teams at Lively's pro day came away impressed by his shooting, something we saw more of in AAU and high school. With Oklahoma City's backcourt set and Jalen Williams a clear starter, the Thunder could think about the defensive upside of a Chet Holmgren-Lively frontcourt, with the Duke freshman having made tremendous improvement throughout the season in pick-and-roll coverage and rim protection.
13. Toronto Raptors: Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92, SF, 2004)
While most prospects use pro days and workouts to try and improve their stock, Coulibaly is helping himself in the LNB Pro A playoffs, most recently going for 15 points in a Game 2 semi-final win over ASVEL. Rumors of a lottery promise have started swirling in NBA circles. Teams in the late lottery have been considering the 18-year-old who's making an impact for Victor Wembanyama's Mets 92 with his effortless bounce, two-way activity and spot-up shooting. Recent flashes of self-creation have only made Coulibaly look more enticing weeks before the draft.
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
After injuries affected Smith's season and inefficiency cast a cloud over it, scouts sounded pleased with his pro day. Percentages aside, there is plenty of confidence in his shot-making and three-level scoring, which the Pelicans could use in the 2-guard slot or second unit.
Nos. 15-30
15. Atlanta Hawks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)
Jordan Hawkins could give Atlanta shooting it needs, but it may have a tough time passing on a defensive guard like Wallace at No. 15. The Hawks could use him to run second-unit offense and provide three-level scoring and defensive ball pressure.
16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG, Freshman)
The Jazz could pass on guards at No. 9 with the idea that Hood-Schifino, Wallace or Kobe Bufkin could be there at No. 16. Hood-Schifino's positional size and length, prolific pull-up game and flashy passing have led to scouts picturing enticing upside for a prospect who'll be available in the late lottery to mid-first round.
17. Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, PG/SG, Freshman)
There is a divide among scouts on Bufkin, who has believers in his versatility and trajectory and skeptics over the eventual effectiveness of his creation, shooting and physical tools. With D'Angelo Russell's future up in the air for the Lakers, Bufkin could provide some insurance and depth with his backcourt versatility, efficient finishing, three-level shot-making and defensive instincts.
18. Miami Heat: Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Miami could look to continue adding shot-making with Hawkins, who put together one of the most convincing seasons of shooting with 109 threes, including 19 during Connecticut's national title run. He'd be an easy fit based on Miami's offense and ball movement.
19. Golden State Warriors: Jett Howard (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
The Warriors could picture Howard providing wing depth with shooting versatility and occasional self-creation. With a valued, translatable skill set for off-ball scoring, and questions about his athleticism and defense, his draft range is wide, likely from No. 15 to No. 30.
20. Houston Rockets (via Clippers): Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Love for Podziemski has gradually spread, and now teams are considering him the late teens and 20s. He has fans inside Houston's front office for his creativity, shot-making and playmaking, areas he shows enough skill in to overcome physical and athletic limitations.
21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
Whitehead will have a tough time rising up boards after another foot surgery that limits his workout opportunities. But a promising medical report could also help scouts re-picture the scoring wing at Montverde whose creation and shot-making development fueled top-five hype entering the season.
22. Brooklyn Nets: Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2004)
More of an idea than a surefire NBA pro at this time last year, Miller now has a season's worth of solid G League production, plus gradual improvement and an attractive combination of 6'9" size and wing skills.
23. Portland Trail Blazers: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SF, Sophomore)
Scouts have been trying to weigh Lewis' NBA physical profile, three-level shot-making and enticing creation flashes versus Pepperdine's 9-22 record and the sophomore's inconsistent defense against lower-level competition. He should ultimately look enticing in a workout setting with the body of a wing and the shooting versatility to hit different types of jumpers from all over.
24. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa, SF/PF, Junior)
The Kings may have a tough time resisting the urge of pairing the Murray twins, particularly given how easily Keegan fit. Kris' off-ball scoring is similar and seemingly translatable, and with Sacramento focused on advancing in the playoffs, there could be more incentive to draft a 22-year-old.
25. Memphis Grizzlies: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Memphis could add another shooter behind Desmond Bane with Sensabaugh, who brings a unique, powerful build and creation skill for second-unit scoring. A late-season knee injury has affected his availability and likelihood of rising during the pre-draft process.
26. Indiana Pacers: Noah Clowney (Alabama, PF/C, Freshman)
Clowney enters the draft with a project label, though certain teams will be willing to invest and wait on the potential rewards of adding frontcourt three-and-D.
27. Charlotte Hornets: Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)
If the Hornets take Brandon Miller, a big, defensive guard who can pass should look appealing at No. 27. Jones could handle the ball behind LaMelo or play a Swiss Army Knife role at either position.
28. Utah Jazz: Amari Bailey (UCLA, PG, Freshman)
Unteachable basketball IQ and improvisation have helped Bailey earn NBA fans. Instead of selling himself as a scoring combo, teams have started to picture a facilitator who shown just enough creative shot-making to keep defenses honest.
29. Indiana Pacers: Ben Sheppard (Belmont, SG, Senior)
Sheppard had teams scrambling to do more homework and schedule workouts after his performances during NBA combine scrimmages. Between his production at Belmont and the way he separated himself from second-rounders in Chicago, executives are picturing an NBA-caliber slasher and shooter.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF/PF, Senior)
With Jaquez, there will be teams in the 20s and 30s willing to forget about upside, and instead value the floor tied to his physicality, intangibles and versatility. He's drawn positive reviews for his shooting during workouts.
Nos. 31-45
31. Detroit Pistons: GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF, Freshman)
Jackson will draw looks from teams in the teens who see upside in an 18-year-old forward who can create for himself, hit specialty jumpers and shoot threes. He's also a candidate to slip given his lengthier NBA-ready timeline, inefficient scoring and suspect decision-making and defense.
32. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets): Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest, PF, Freshman)
Klintman is drawing late first and early second-round interest from teams who like the idea of a stretch 4, buy his defensive potential and think his talent/upside was masked by a limited role at Wake Forest.
33. San Antonio Spurs: Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)
Rupert will draw first-round looks just based off the appeal to long wings (7'2" wingspan) with shot-making potential. Limited production in the NBL has also led to low confidence levels in scouts.
34. Charlotte Hornets: James Nnaji (Barcelona, C, 2004)
Nnaji's physical profile and Euroleague experience for an 18-year-old should be enough to draw looks in the 20s and 30s from teams who see a high-floor finisher and defender.
35. Boston Celtics (via Blazers): Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut, SG/SF, Junior)
While teams acknowledge Jackson's shooting woes, scouts have still found a way to love his athleticism, passing and intangibles for a unique two-way playmaker role.
36. Orlando Magic: Tristan Vukcevic (KK Partizan, PF, 2003)
Though not everyone was convinced by Vukcevic's stellar NBA combine scrimmage—mostly due to athletic and defensive questions—he's still an enticing pick in the 30s for his 7'0" size, obvious shooting touch and high skill level.
37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Wizards): Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette, SF, Sophomore)
After taking over Wednesday's combine scrimmage with his physical tools, motor and some surprise ball-handling, Prosper suddenly has teams picturing an NBA energizer and wing defender.
38. Sacramento Kings (via Pacers): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, PF/C, Senior)
Jackson-Davis has been shooting jumpers during NBA auditions, something he didn't do at Indiana. Regardless, he'll earn consideration for his effectiveness as a post scorer, finisher, passer and rebounder.
39. Charlotte Hornets (via Jazz): Julian Phillips (Tennessee, SF, Freshman)
Scouts around the league believe Phillips has early second-round teams willing to offer guaranteed money. The former McDonald's All-American is starting to be seen as a buy-low pick after he measured near 6'7" in socks, won athletic testing and presumably shot worse than he's capable of at Tennessee.
40. Denver Nuggets (via Mavericks): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Junior)
Strawther has earned some first-round grades for his spot-up and movement shooting, though the ability put the ball down and weaponize his floater/runner has turned him into a more multidimensional off-ball scorer.
41. Charlotte Hornets (via Thunder): Jordan Walsh (Arkansas, SF/PF, Freshman)
One of the final names to commit to the draft, Walsh has earned fans for his defensive intensity, near 7'2" wingspan, hustle and potential to build on the flashes of spot-up shooting, driving and passing.
42. Washington Wizards (via Bulls): Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Senior)
Teams have been scared off by smaller scoring guards, but Sasser's ball-handling and shooting versatility should be convincing enough for one team to picture a useful bench spark.
43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks): Keyonte Johnson (Kansas State, SF/PF, Senior)
Shooting, strong defensive tools and toughness should help Johnson generate second-round interest from teams who see a two-way role player.
44. San Antonio Spurs: Sidy Cissoko (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2004)
Missing a signature skill hurts Cissoko, but his combination of secondary playmaking, capable shot-making and the defensive tools should create enough versatility for Round 2.
45. Memphis Grizzlies: Kobe Brown (Missouri, SF, Senior)
Brown will likely have to lose some weight from his 252-pound frame, but his shooting and passing skills point to an NBA fit and second round.
Nos. 46-60
46. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Seth Lundy (Penn State, SF, Senior)
Teams looking for shooting will have Lundy highlighted on their boards after he hit 92 threes and lit up NBA combine scrimmages with his balanced mechanics and quick, confident release.
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, Sophomore)
Scouts have concerns over Smith's inefficiency and defense, but his shot-making and pick-and-roll offense should keep interest alive in the second round.
48. Los Angeles Clippers: Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF/PF, Junior)
Though Wilson struggled at the NBA combine, his college production, improved shot-making and strong frame will keep him in second-round conversations.
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Warriors): Toumani Camara (Dayton, SF, Senior)
From the Portsmouth Invitational to Elite Camp and the NBA combine, Camara was productive throughout while off an appealing mix of offensive versatility, capable shooting and high activity levels.
50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State, PF/C, Sophomore)
In a draft with limited true bigs, Gueye should hear his named called after a productive season that highlighted a combination of post skill, mid-range touch, face-up driving potential and rebounding motor.
51. Brooklyn Nets: Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan, SF, Sophomore)
While there is skepticism over Bates' limited frame, athleticism for separating and feel for the game, the combination of 6'8" size and shot-making could get him drafted this late.
52. Phoenix Suns: Mojave King (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2002)
King had some impressive moments of shot-making and finishing during combine scrimmages that helped create visions of an NBA spot-up scorer.
53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Knicks): Ricky Council IV (Arkansas, SG/SF, Junior)
Council is falling after a poor NBA combine and few signs of three-point improvement. He'll be in the late second-round mix based on his explosiveness, creation flashes and two-point shot-making.
54. Sacramento Kings: Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton, PF, Senior)
This late, it's worth taking a flier on a unique big like Evbuomwan, an outstanding passer for a big who's flashed glimpses of open shot-making and driving.
55. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Jordan Miller (Miami, SF, Senior)
Marginal shooting improvement this season created some optimism, though Miller will draw second-round looks for his slashing, finishing and wing defense.
56. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Clark (UCLA, SG/SF, Junior)
Despite missing the NCAA tournament and NBA combine with an injury, Clark established himself as a clear defensive difference-maker with unteachable instincts and just enough play-finishing and passing ability to get by offensively.
57. Chicago Bulls (via Nuggets): Forfeited
58. Philadelphia 76ers: Forfeited
59. Washington Wizards (via Celtics): Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas, SG/SF, Senior)
Rice may wind up getting himself picked after a strong predraft process—from Portsmouth to Elite Camp to the combine—where he continued to shoot and finish well despite underwhelming athletic ability.
60. Milwaukee Bucks: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky, PF/C, Senior)
A playoff team could see a value pick in Tshiebwe, who should be able to continue rebounding and making energy plays. He also flashed some budding mid-range touch over the past year.