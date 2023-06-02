2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Predictions

8 of 10

15. Atlanta Hawks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)

Jordan Hawkins could give Atlanta shooting it needs, but it may have a tough time passing on a defensive guard like Wallace at No. 15. The Hawks could use him to run second-unit offense and provide three-level scoring and defensive ball pressure.

16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG, Freshman)

The Jazz could pass on guards at No. 9 with the idea that Hood-Schifino, Wallace or Kobe Bufkin could be there at No. 16. Hood-Schifino's positional size and length, prolific pull-up game and flashy passing have led to scouts picturing enticing upside for a prospect who'll be available in the late lottery to mid-first round.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, PG/SG, Freshman)

There is a divide among scouts on Bufkin, who has believers in his versatility and trajectory and skeptics over the eventual effectiveness of his creation, shooting and physical tools. With D'Angelo Russell's future up in the air for the Lakers, Bufkin could provide some insurance and depth with his backcourt versatility, efficient finishing, three-level shot-making and defensive instincts.

18. Miami Heat: Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Miami could look to continue adding shot-making with Hawkins, who put together one of the most convincing seasons of shooting with 109 threes, including 19 during Connecticut's national title run. He'd be an easy fit based on Miami's offense and ball movement.

19. Golden State Warriors: Jett Howard (Michigan, SF, Freshman)

The Warriors could picture Howard providing wing depth with shooting versatility and occasional self-creation. With a valued, translatable skill set for off-ball scoring, and questions about his athleticism and defense, his draft range is wide, likely from No. 15 to No. 30.

20. Houston Rockets (via Clippers): Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Love for Podziemski has gradually spread, and now teams are considering him the late teens and 20s. He has fans inside Houston's front office for his creativity, shot-making and playmaking, areas he shows enough skill in to overcome physical and athletic limitations.

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Whitehead will have a tough time rising up boards after another foot surgery that limits his workout opportunities. But a promising medical report could also help scouts re-picture the scoring wing at Montverde whose creation and shot-making development fueled top-five hype entering the season.

22. Brooklyn Nets: Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2004)

More of an idea than a surefire NBA pro at this time last year, Miller now has a season's worth of solid G League production, plus gradual improvement and an attractive combination of 6'9" size and wing skills.

23. Portland Trail Blazers: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SF, Sophomore)

Scouts have been trying to weigh Lewis' NBA physical profile, three-level shot-making and enticing creation flashes versus Pepperdine's 9-22 record and the sophomore's inconsistent defense against lower-level competition. He should ultimately look enticing in a workout setting with the body of a wing and the shooting versatility to hit different types of jumpers from all over.

24. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa, SF/PF, Junior)

The Kings may have a tough time resisting the urge of pairing the Murray twins, particularly given how easily Keegan fit. Kris' off-ball scoring is similar and seemingly translatable, and with Sacramento focused on advancing in the playoffs, there could be more incentive to draft a 22-year-old.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Memphis could add another shooter behind Desmond Bane with Sensabaugh, who brings a unique, powerful build and creation skill for second-unit scoring. A late-season knee injury has affected his availability and likelihood of rising during the pre-draft process.

26. Indiana Pacers: Noah Clowney (Alabama, PF/C, Freshman)

Clowney enters the draft with a project label, though certain teams will be willing to invest and wait on the potential rewards of adding frontcourt three-and-D.

27. Charlotte Hornets: Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)

If the Hornets take Brandon Miller, a big, defensive guard who can pass should look appealing at No. 27. Jones could handle the ball behind LaMelo or play a Swiss Army Knife role at either position.

28. Utah Jazz: Amari Bailey (UCLA, PG, Freshman)

Unteachable basketball IQ and improvisation have helped Bailey earn NBA fans. Instead of selling himself as a scoring combo, teams have started to picture a facilitator who shown just enough creative shot-making to keep defenses honest.

29. Indiana Pacers: Ben Sheppard (Belmont, SG, Senior)

Sheppard had teams scrambling to do more homework and schedule workouts after his performances during NBA combine scrimmages. Between his production at Belmont and the way he separated himself from second-rounders in Chicago, executives are picturing an NBA-caliber slasher and shooter.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF/PF, Senior)

With Jaquez, there will be teams in the 20s and 30s willing to forget about upside, and instead value the floor tied to his physicality, intangibles and versatility. He's drawn positive reviews for his shooting during workouts.