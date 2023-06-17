AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Debut Episode

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of the debut episode of AEW Collision in Chicago.

Not only was this show the highly anticipated return of CM Punk, but the former AEW champion even competed in a trios match alongside FTR against House of Black.

Miro also returned to an AEW ring for the first time in several months, Wardlow defended his TNT title against Luchasaurus, Andrade El Idolo battled Buddy Matthews, and Toni Storm teamed with Ruby Soho to take on Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

This was a big night for AEW with the debut of its third major weekly show. Let's take a loo at what Tony Khan put together for the first episode of Collision.