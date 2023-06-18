NBA Draft 2023: Examining Latest Expert Mocks for Lakers, 1st-Round Teams

NBA Draft 2023: Examining Latest Expert Mocks for Lakers, 1st-Round TeamsJune 18, 2023
The 2023 NBA draft kicks off on Thursday, June 22, with France's Victor Wembanyama expected to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Who will follow at No. 2, though? Will it be the explosive Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller, an Alabama freshman with a propensity for draining threes?
Beyond them, which teams might be looking to move up or down in the draft?
Find out with this examination of the latest mock drafts from around the internet.
Brandon Miller vs. Scoot Henderson at No. 2
The San Antonio Spurs are unanimously expected to select Victor Wembanyama at No. 1. That means the draft effectively starts at No. 2, with the Charlotte Hornets likely deciding between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman suggested that rumors tying Miller to Charlotte may be just that, as he has Henderson slotted to join the Hornets with the second pick.
"Scoot Henderson had been the No. 2 prospect for most scouts B/R spoke to throughout the year. And until we hear the Hornets don't believe in his fit, we're moving Henderson back to No. 2 as the best player available after Victor Wembanyama."
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer cited Miller's "potential scoring ability off the dribble with high-arcing shots over smaller defenders from midrange, and deep pull-ups behind the arc" as part of the reason why the Hornets may want to go with the Alabama freshman at that spot.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek raised the question about Henderson's ability to coexist with LaMelo Ball in the backcourt in Charlotte, but the potential second overall pick does not seem worried about that possibility, telling her, "I think I can fit in anywhere and I can play either the 2 or the 1, it really doesn't matter. I can play anywhere on the floor and still find ways to impact the game."
Peek believes Henderson is "too good of a prospect to pass up after Wembanyama is off the board, and he showed what he can do in big-time situations when he went head-to-head against the 7'4" French phenom in Las Vegas last October."
Henderson appears to be gaining momentum as that No. 2 pick. While Miller is a good player who does most things well, Henderson has the explosiveness on the court that allowed him to go toe-to-toe with Wembanyama and hold his own.
The Hornets need that. They need a shift in personality and the fire to help them compete against a loaded Eastern Conference. Henderson brings that personality to the game, which should help him land just ahead of Miller come draft night.
Could the Lakers Trade Down?
The Lakers do not appear to be married to the No. 17 spot in this year's draft.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports all reported that Los Angeles is considering trading back with teams who have multiple picks.
It is not particularly surprising that the Lakers would be interested in potentially trading out of No. 17. If there is little to no chance of picking a player who can come in on day one and contribute to the team's efforts to win a championship in LeBron James' final few seasons, it would make sense to trade back and accumulate assets who can play now or picks that can be utilized in the future.
Players like Bilal Coulibaly, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Dariq Whitehead are in the mid-first-round range that the Lakers are currently scheduled to pick in. All can contribute from beyond the arc, which the Lakers need to compete in the West.
The team is a contender now, though. General manager Rob Pelinka doesn't seem likely to use a coveted pick on a rookie who is unlikely to step in and help the Lakers get back to the NBA Finals.
Look for the Indiana Pacers or Utah Jazz, two teams with multiple picks that are not immediate competition to James and Co., to potentially partner with the Lakers in a draft-day deal if Los Angeles opts not to make the pick.
Dallas, Too?
The Dallas Mavericks are not likely to keep their No. 10 overall pick, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.
"The Mavs seem to be exploring several different options, from trading down in the draft to trading out and acquiring a player who can help now."
The team is in need of role players around star Luka Doncic and a potentially re-signed Kyrie Irving. Like in the case of the Lakers, using the pick on a single rookie who cannot contribute right away would not make sense.
There is a glimmer that the Mavericks may still be in the hunt for a player in this draft, just further down the order than at their current No. 10 spot.
"But agency sources around the league have also noted that Dallas is asking for workouts with players seen as more likely to go in the 20s and 30s even though they don't have any picks after this one as of now," Vecenie wrote.
Dropping in the order could allow the Mavericks to retain pick in the draft while garnering additional picks in the future or a player or two who can help Doncic and Irving this season. If that scenario plays out, it would be a major victory for Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison and the Mavericks front office.