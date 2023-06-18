NBA Draft 2023: Examining Latest Expert Mocks for Lakers, 1st-Round Teams

1 of 3

The San Antonio Spurs are unanimously expected to select Victor Wembanyama at No. 1. That means the draft effectively starts at No. 2, with the Charlotte Hornets likely deciding between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman suggested that rumors tying Miller to Charlotte may be just that, as he has Henderson slotted to join the Hornets with the second pick.

"Scoot Henderson had been the No. 2 prospect for most scouts B/R spoke to throughout the year. And until we hear the Hornets don't believe in his fit, we're moving Henderson back to No. 2 as the best player available after Victor Wembanyama."

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer cited Miller's "potential scoring ability off the dribble with high-arcing shots over smaller defenders from midrange, and deep pull-ups behind the arc" as part of the reason why the Hornets may want to go with the Alabama freshman at that spot.

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek raised the question about Henderson's ability to coexist with LaMelo Ball in the backcourt in Charlotte, but the potential second overall pick does not seem worried about that possibility, telling her, "I think I can fit in anywhere and I can play either the 2 or the 1, it really doesn't matter. I can play anywhere on the floor and still find ways to impact the game."

Peek believes Henderson is "too good of a prospect to pass up after Wembanyama is off the board, and he showed what he can do in big-time situations when he went head-to-head against the 7'4" French phenom in Las Vegas last October."

Henderson appears to be gaining momentum as that No. 2 pick. While Miller is a good player who does most things well, Henderson has the explosiveness on the court that allowed him to go toe-to-toe with Wembanyama and hold his own.

The Hornets need that. They need a shift in personality and the fire to help them compete against a loaded Eastern Conference. Henderson brings that personality to the game, which should help him land just ahead of Miller come draft night.