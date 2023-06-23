Every Team's Top Target Entering Chaotic NBA Trade, Free-Agency Season

1 of 30

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam's Creation

The Toronto Raptors haven't indicated a clear desire for a rebuild, but it's fair to wonder if that team has reached its ceiling. If Fred VanVleet leaves in free agency, other organizations should call about Pascal Siakam.

The Atlanta Hawks are a team that should call, and they're also one of the teams already giving off some smoke signals.

"One player believed to be on the Hawks' radar of potential trade targets is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, sources said, and Toronto marks another team front offices are closely monitoring for trade activity," Jake Fischer wrote for Yahoo! Sports. "Similar to the team's position leading up to the trade deadline, the Raptors are said to still be deliberating various pathways to proceed with their roster."

While there's plenty of creation in Atlanta's backcourt, a little offensive diversity could make the attack less predictable.

Last season, John Collins, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu combined for just 3.1 assists per game, while Siakam produced 5.8 by himself.

Getting a little playmaking and distribution from the frontcourt would lighten the load on Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.