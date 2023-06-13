Buy or Sell Early 2023-24 NBA Championship Odds

2 of 6

Since the start of 2016-17, Jaylen Brown's rookie year, the Boston Celtics have racked up 61 playoff wins. That trails only the Golden State Warriors (68).

Of course, this group has yet to win the final game of any postseason, but that's an awful lot of victories. And that might make betting against them silly.

Adding Sam Cassell and Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee to Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff should help too, particularly in the late-game situations that ultimately doomed Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

What puts this group on the "sell" side of the ledger is a pair of hypotheticals.

First, and perhaps most important, there has to be some concern about Brown even being on the team.

After making All-NBA, he's eligible for a five-year, $295 million deal one summer before Jayson Tatum is eligible for five years and $318 million. Those two deals alone would push Boston more than halfway to the $179.5 million "second apron" line that brings potentially crippling team-building penalties with it.

If the Celtics come to the conclusion that that's not a title-caliber top two (not a given, but the flameout against the Miami Heat has to be at least mildly troubling), it doesn't make a ton of sense to play out his current contract.

And there are already rumors circulating about the Houston Rockets potentially being interested in trading for him.

Beyond the prospect of a Brown deal, there's also the gauntlet that the East figures to be next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid will all still be around.