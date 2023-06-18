Winners and Losers from Suns and Wizards' Bradley Beal Trade

1 of 5

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite what a trade package that essentially comes down to salary-matching fodder says about Beal's trade value around the league, he clearly emerges from this as a winner.

For one thing, being the only player in the league with a no-trade clause allowed him to have a say in (or perhaps even dictate) this entire process.

Washington didn't get a first for Beal, but that may simply be because any teams that offered one weren't on Beal's list of preferred destinations (assuming he had one).

If Beal indicated to the Wizards that he'd only go to Phoenix, they pretty much had to take whatever was offered or continue paying the behemoth contract (which pays Beal $46.7 million in 2023-24 and escalates up to $57.1 million in a player option year in 2026-27).

Instead of being stuck in a situation that wasn't going to benefit team or player all that much, Beal is now on a title contender (or at least a borderline one) with two other mid-range maestros in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Never mind the potential overlap and skill set of those three, there's a level of firepower there that few teams can match. And Durant's ability to scale his game for any situation should help with the inevitable feeling-out phase that's coming.

It'll take some time for the Suns to figure out the shot distribution, depth around these three, what to do with Deandre Ayton and how to build a title-level defense, but that's almost certainly a better ride for Beal than more years of mediocrity in Washington.