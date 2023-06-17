AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 16

1 of 3

AEW

Chaos and United Empire were already in the ring to start the show. Kyle Fletcher and Trent Beretta started for their teams with a competitive exchange of strikes and takedowns.

Since Mark Davis is injured, Jeff Cobb was teaming with Fletcher and Will Ospreay for this bout. Ospreay and Rocky Romero tagged in and kept the fight going as the crowd began to chant.

AEW trios matches have become one of the company's biggest strengths. So many different trios exist across AEW and ROH, and we have seen several of them make a good argument or why they should be in consideration for a title shot in recent months.

Even just by looking at the participants in this match, you could tell it was going to be good before it started. Everyone brings a little something different to the table, so we saw a lot of different styles represented in this one bout.

After the obligatory sequence involving all six competitors, United Empire picked up the win by pinning Romero. The first several minutes were all business as usual, but the final few moments had some fantastic action.

Winners: United Empire

Grade: B

