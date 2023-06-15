NBA Trade Rumors: John Collins Deal Discussed by Mavs, Hawks; Talks Haven't Advanced

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks discussed a trade headlined by John Collins, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

In one proposed swap, the Mavs would get Collins and the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA draft for Dāvis Bertāns and the No. 10 overall selection. Fischer added, however, that the conversations "do not appear to have progressed."

The deal makes sense in theory because Atlanta is motivated to sell and Dallas figures to flip its first-rounder for a veteran who aligns with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving's timeline—assuming Irving returns.

Collins has been the subject of trade speculation for multiple seasons, and the Hawks have only watched his value trend downward. His 20.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per 100 possessions in 2022-23 were career lows, per Basketball Reference, as he shot the ball worse (50.8 percent overall and 29.2 percent on threes) than he ever had.

The 25-year-old would benefit from a change of scenery. Going through this same song and dance isn't helping anybody.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, clearly need to upgrade their supporting cast around Dončić and Irving after winning 38 games and finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

They'll presumably let Christian Wood walk as a free agent or ship him out in a sign-and-trade since he failed to meet expectations in his one year with the team. Wood's departure would create the need for a notable frontcourt addition.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported in May that Dallas is considered by some to be "a likely destination" for Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton.

Based on that, the Mavs front office might be setting its sights higher than Collins in a deal involving the No. 10 pick.